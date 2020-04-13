13 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-13-2020
4 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-13-2020
5 hours ago
Russia Trumpets Oil Deal, Says It Will Establish a Price Floor and Save Millions of US Jobs
7 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Ascent Energy Ventures -Looking at Energy Tech Wildcatting
8 hours ago
Murphy Oil Corporation Chief Executive Officer Returns From Temporary Medical Leave
9 hours ago
Quintana Energy Services Announces Cost Realignment Actions In Response To Current Market Conditions

April 13, 2020 - 9:16 AM EDT
 April 13, 2020 - 9:16 AM EDT
How the OPEC+ Deal Could Impact the Market

In this episode of Industry Focus: Energy, Nick Sciple and Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall chat about news from the oil industry, answer listeners' questions, and talk about some recession-resistant stocks for your watch list.

To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.

This video was recorded on April 9, 2020.

Source: Motley Fool (April 13, 2020 - 9:16 AM EDT)

