How to Evaluate a Company’s Balance Sheet

 April 10, 2020 - 10:20 AM EDT
In this episode of Motley Fool Money, Chris Hill chats with Jason Moser and Ron Gross about the small business loan program and the jobs report. Moving to the business side, they discuss the recent uptick seen in oil stocks and other topics.

Chris Hill and Bill Mann talk with restaurant expert David Henkes to get a better picture of that industry. Lastly, some stock suggestions for your watch list and much more.

To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center . To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks . A full transcript follows the video.

Source: Motley Fool (April 10, 2020 - 10:20 AM EDT)

