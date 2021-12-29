1 day ago
APA, Sinopec to recover $900MM of “backlogged costs” in Egyptian project
1 day ago
Brent nears $80 as market shrugs off Omicron
1 day ago
U.S. natgas slips off 3-week peak on mild weather, lower demand forecasts
1 day ago
Analysis: Russia seen missing its May target for pre-pandemic oil output
6 days ago
Exclusive Interview with Iron IQ on secure, scalable, affordable, cloud-based SCADA solutions
6 days ago
Exclusive Interview with Hydrostar – The future of hydrogen energy production

How To Trade Pioneer Natural Resources PXD

in 360 Company Releases   by
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.