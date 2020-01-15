Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Decreases by 5.91% for the Whole Year of 2019

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the whole year of 2019.
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 102.819 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 0.86% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 100.190 billion kWh, representing an increase of 2.28% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 405.006 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 5.91% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 388.182 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 4.38% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB417.00 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.35% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 216.438 billion kwh, with a ratio of 56.4% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 12.92 percentage points over the same period last year.
The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:
1. The growth rate of the electricity consumption nation-wide in 2019 showed a significant decline compared to that of the previous year;
2. Wind-power, nuclear power and hydro-power generation had increased substantially, crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation;
3. The power generation experienced a large negative growth in areas like Guangdong, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and other regions, due to factors including decline in the demand for power, limitations on coal consumptions, and the significant increase in power supply from external source.
The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
October to
January to
October to
January to
December
December
December
December
Region
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
Heilongjiang Province
3.641
-0.96%
13.972
4.28%
3.504
1.17%
13.082
4.14%
Coal-fired
3.261
-1.91%
12.655
3.04%
3.113
-0.14%
11.788
2.81%
Wind-power
0.354
9.69%
1.186
14.11%
0.364
14.90%
1.164
14.07%
PV
0.026
-13.79%
0.131
69.93%
0.027
-7.68%
0.130
71.40%
Jilin Province
2.427
2.77%
10.390
3.36%
2.286
3.00%
9.793
3.04%
Coal-fired
2.075
2.84%
9.039
3.39%
1.948
3.20%
8.495
3.06%
Wind-power
0.280
5.70%
1.019
4.55%
0.271
4.96%
0.990
4.26%
Hydro-power
0
-100.00%
0.042
-45.39%
0
-100.00%
0.041
-44.97%
PV
0.013
-0.67%
0.061
55.55%
0.013
-0.51%
0.060
57.75%
Biomass power
0.059
-7.90%
0.229
4.29%
0.053
-8.44%
0.207
3.74%
Liaoning Province
4.855
12.38%
19.163
-1.97%
4.514
13.18%
17.842
-1.79%
Coal-fired
4.711
12.76%
18.599
-2.03%
4.371
13.54%
17.285
-1.86%
Wind-power
0.109
33.21%
0.376
7.42%
0.109
33.37%
0.374
7.48%
Hydro-power
0.001
-94.16%
0.029
-51.50%
0.001
-94.20%
0.028
-51.65%
PV
0.033
-7.86%
0.160
2.95%
0.032
-2.37%
0.156
3.44%
Inner Mongolia
0.068
0.33%
0.220
-9.28%
0.067
0.13%
0.218
-9.29%
Wind-power
0.068
0.33%
0.220
-9.28%
0.067
0.13%
0.218
-9.29%
Hebei Province
3.025
-12.26%
12.911
-3.81%
2.808
-13.39%
12.061
-4.29%
Coal-fired
2.927
-13.34%
12.638
-3.71%
2.730
-14.00%
11.813
-4.08%
Wind-power
0.087
45.23%
0.220
-8.90%
0.067
18.30%
0.196
-15.35%
PV
0.012
-3.55%
0.054
-5.63%
0.011
-0.76%
0.053
-4.09%
Gansu Province
3.497
15.38%
11.432
-3.29%
3.311
15.12%
10.841
-3.38%
Coal-fired
2.977
16.33%
9.391
-4.36%
2.814
16.50%
8.859
-4.46%
Wind-power
0.520
10.21%
2.041
2.04%
0.497
7.93%
1.982
1.76%
Ningxia
0.004
-5.46%
0.023
4.81%
0.004
-1.42%
0.022
5.38%
PV
0.004
-5.46%
0.023
4.81%
0.004
-1.42%
0.022
5.38%
Beijing
2.303
0.65%
8.464
-0.67%
2.158
0.76%
8.041
-0.56%
Coal-fired
0.800
-15.37%
1.456
-13.96%
0.710
-15.34%
1.291
-13.87%
Combined Cycle
1.503
11.92%
7.008
2.62%
1.448
11.13%
6.750
2.47%
Tianjin
2.147
15.38%
6.941
-7.50%
2.021
15.34%
6.523
-7.37%
Coal-fired
1.655
35.68%
5.401
-6.76%
1.542
36.64%
5.028
-6.55%
Combined Cycle
0.491
-23.22%
1.537
-10.02%
0.478
-23.23%
1.493
-10.03%
PV
0.001
-36.92%
0.003
5.69%
0.001
-9.99%
0.003
1.92%
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
October to
January to
October to
January to
December
December
December
December
Region
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
Shanxi Province
3.529
4.09%
11.364
4.11%
3.305
4.02%
10.594
3.91%
Coal-fired
2.524
1.00%
9.095
3.27%
2.325
0.67%
8.387
3.00%
Combined Cycle
0.922
5.71%
2.118
4.17%
0.898
5.68%
2.061
4.26%
PV
0.083
336.35%
0.152
99.93%
0.083
341.32%
0.146
92.63%
Shandong Province
22.256
-10.98%
85.939
-12.04%
22.186
-6.58%
83.267
-9.15%
Coal-fired
21.961
-11.19%
84.747
-12.16%
21.907
-6.76%
82.111
-9.26%
Wind-power
0.214
13.37%
0.780
-6.63%
0.203
17.40%
0.748
-4.73%
PV
0.081
-1.93%
0.412
7.33%
0.076
-7.03%
0.408
7.88%
Henan Province
4.965
-21.07%
22.009
-18.71%
4.688
-20.88%
20.735
-18.74%
Coal-fired
4.800
-17.84%
21.098
-16.28%
4.539
-17.51%
19.866
-16.14%
Combined Cycle
0.022
-94.56%
0.424
-75.77%
0.021
-94.61%
0.413
-75.87%
Wind-power
0.138
219.92%
0.463
372.13%
0.123
358.88%
0.431
381.82%
PV
0.005
-19.30%
0.025
-1.72%
0.005
-13.99%
0.024
-3.17%
Jiangsu Province
9.312
-9.27%
39.482
-7.43%
8.829
-7.74%
37.387
-7.56%
Coal-fired
7.959
-7.39%
33.188
-4.64%
7.510
-5.33%
31.257
-4.59%
Combined Cycle
0.817
-33.82%
4.514
-24.88%
0.802
-33.84%
4.426
-24.88%
Wind-power
0.512
24.23%
1.664
-4.76%
0.487
21.21%
1.590
-6.54%
PV
0.024
4.73%
0.117
25.82%
0.030
31.87%
0.115
26.86%
Shanghai
4.291
28.48%
17.606
-3.16%
4.047
28.50%
16.636
-3.20%
Coal-fired
4.097
34.43%
15.584
-4.54%
3.858
34.70%
14.664
-4.61%
Combined Cycle
0.194
-33.57%
2.022
8.98%
0.189
-33.77%
1.972
8.79%
Chongqing
2.314
3.15%
9.903
-0.48%
2.154
3.64%
9.228
0.05%
Coal-fired
2.122
7.50%
8.293
-3.10%
1.967
7.99%
7.659
-2.72%
Combined Cycle
0.130
-46.75%
1.377
1.25%
0.127
-46.72%
1.342
1.17%
Wind-power
0.062
147.40%
0.233
628.65%
0.060
218.55%
0.227
840.19%
Zhejiang Province
6.865
23.68%
25.745
-4.97%
6.597
23.83%
24.707
-4.98%
Coal-fired
6.660
25.23%
25.076
-4.86%
6.395
25.44%
24.052
-4.86%
Combined Cycle
0.194
-12.54%
0.609
-9.58%
0.190
-12.39%
0.596
-9.68%
PV
0.011
-4.99%
0.060
-3.33%
0.011
-5.11%
0.059
-2.85%
Hubei Province
4.539
-0.30%
20.032
14.35%
4.273
-0.24%
18.840
14.98%
Coal-fired
4.344
-0.07%
19.253
15.04%
4.081
0.00%
18.078
15.33%
Wind-power
0.167
5.10%
0.577
25.90%
0.164
5.50%
0.567
43.05%
Hydro-power
0.024
-45.10%
0.180
-40.43%
0.023
-45.22%
0.174
-40.73%
PV
0.004
10.64%
0.022
-0.25%
0.004
3.90%
0.022
-0.33%
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
October to
January to
October to
January to
December
December
December
December
Region
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
Hunan Province
3.090
14.28%
11.355
-0.48%
2.900
14.33%
10.636
-0.56%
Coal-fired
2.944
18.68%
10.466
-0.41%
2.756
18.95%
9.759
-0.50%
Wind-power
0.114
-9.85%
0.528
-3.15%
0.112
-9.67%
0.522
-3.06%
Hydro-power
0.027
-70.97%
0.335
3.18%
0.026
-71.26%
0.329
3.23%
PV
0.006
10.46%
0.027
-17.10%
0.005
25.40%
0.026
-15.58%
Jiangxi Province
5.475
7.22%
20.756
-1.66%
5.242
7.12%
19.856
-1.65%
Coal-fired
5.317
6.54%
20.171
-2.65%
5.091
6.50%
19.285
-2.66%
Wind-power
0.158
36.97%
0.585
52.02%
0.151
33.27%
0.571
51.81%
Anhui Province
1.370
-14.55%
5.922
-3.72%
1.309
-14.90%
5.640
-3.96%
Coal-fired
1.284
-15.06%
5.536
-4.15%
1.224
-15.45%
5.257
-4.52%
Wind-power
0.081
-8.87%
0.301
1.12%
0.081
-8.99%
0.298
2.84%
Hydro-power
0.004
119.09%
0.085
10.08%
0.004
122.32%
0.085
10.55%
Fujian Province
3.125
15.24%
11.048
-11.58%
4.815
87.33%
14.213
20.45%
*Coal-fired
3.122
15.22%
11.036
-11.59%
4.812
87.38%
14.201
20.48%
PV
0.003
42.80%
0.012
-1.35%
0.003
31.73%
0.012
-3.95%
Guangdong Province
5.494
4.47%
22.380
-12.74%
5.258
3.95%
21.396
-12.81%
Coal-fired
5.488
4.45%
22.358
-12.75%
5.252
3.93%
21.374
-12.82%
PV
0.006
20.22%
0.022
0.31%
0.006
18.51%
0.022
-0.62%
Guangxi
0.117
53.53%
0.388
14.53%
0.111
53.93%
0.368
13.04%
Combined Cycle
0.081
6.91%
0.273
-19.38%
0.078
7.69%
0.261
-19.94%
Wind-power
0.035
–
0.115
–
0.033
–
0.107
-19.94%
Yunnan Province
1.465
46.98%
4.358
-2.07%
1.344
44.23%
4.006
-3.38%
Coal-fired
1.312
62.12%
3.707
-4.59%
1.195
59.39%
3.373
-6.21%
Wind-power
0.141
-25.15%
0.601
6.43%
0.137
-24.96%
0.584
6.33%
Hydro-power
0.013
–
0.050
–
0.013
–
0.049
–
Guizhou Province
0.049
-18.21%
0.217
9.94%
0.047
-19.73%
0.212
9.35%
Wind-power
0.048
-19.79%
0.216
9.46%
0.047
-19.73%
0.212
9.35%
PV
0.001
–
0.001
–
0
–
0
–
Hainan Province
2.595
-26.31%
12.983
-0.47%
2.411
-26.45%
12.036
-0.76%
Coal-fired
2.447
-28.70%
12.496
-1.10%
2.267
-28.94%
11.559
-1.42%
Combined Cycle
0.075
7,381.70%
0.174
626.11%
0.073
13,431.48%
0.169
633.43%
Wind-power
0.037
-1.47%
0.098
0.91%
0.037
-0.58%
0.096
0.64%
Hydro-power
0.011
-65.00%
0.110
-51.86%
0.011
-64.90%
0.108
-52.05%
PV
0.024
26.64%
0.105
75.32%
0.024
-24.29%
0.104
74.74%
Total
102.819
-0.86%
405.006
-5.91%
100.190
2.28%
388.182
-4.38%
* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its internal coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2019, the Company's electricity sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.
For the fourth quarter of 2019, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.4% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.7 percentage point compared to the same period last year (22.1%). The accumulated power generation in 2019 accounted for a market share of 20.7%, representing a decrease of 0.4 percentage point compared to the same period last year (21.1%). The main reason for the decline in market share was due to the optimal adjustment of the competition strategy of Tuas Power in Singapore energy market.
The Company put into operation the following projects in the fourth quarter:
Project Name
Location
Generation
capacity of new
project
(unit: MW)
Shareholding
ratio held by
the Company
Siping Wind Power
Jilin
6
100%
Ganhekou Wind Power
Gansu
50
100%
Dezhou Dingzhuang Wind Power
Shandong
52
80%
Puyang Wind Power
Henan
90
100%
Mianchi Wind Power
Henan
31
100%
Xiayi Wind Power
Henan
10
100%
Zhenyao Wind Power
Henan
32
96.52%
Dafeng Offshore Wind Power
Jiangsu
230.2
100%
Daguzhai Wind Power
Jiangxi
94
100%
Lianping Wind Power
Hunan
65
80%
Ruicheng County Monan Photovoltaic
Shanxi
150
100%
Yueyang Sanhuihu Photovoltaic
Hunan
20
55%
Shangrao Poyang Photovoltaic
Jiangxi
159.7
50.47%
Guanling Wulonggu Photovoltaic
Guizhou
80
100%
Dapan Mountain Booster Station
Rooftop Photovoltaic
Guizhou
0.52
100%
Jiaoziding Booster Station Rooftop
Photovoltaic
Guizhou
0.4
100%
Xixiu Distributed Photovoltaic
Guizhou
8.2
100%
Meanwhile, the Company's Henan Luoyang Yangguang Thermal Power (270 MW in total) had completed the liquidation process and Shandong Laizhou Wind Power (53.25 MW in total) had completed the resale in accordance with the previous agreement. The two plants were no longer included in the installation statistics of the Company.
In addition, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Based on the above, as at 31 December 2019, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 106,924 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,676 MW.
