Hunton Andrews Kurth Expands Oil & Gas Practice with Addition of David Pang in Dubai
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of its
international oil and gas practice with the addition of David
Pang as a partner in the firm’s office in Dubai, United Arab
Emirates.
Pang focuses his practice on corporate transactions and commercial
matters with a specific interest in the energy sector. He brings
considerable experience to the firm’s clients in corporate transactions,
including cross-border mergers and acquisitions, private equity and
venture capital investments, joint ventures, corporate restructuring and
corporate governance.
“David has extensive experience advising clients on upstream, midstream
and downstream oil and gas transactions worldwide, as well as on a range
of renewable power projects,” said Harve
Truskett, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s oil and gas practice. “His
addition enhances the firm’s Dubai office, a key base for advising
clients on projects in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and beyond.”
Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Pang most recently was senior
counsel at a major international law firm in Dubai, working with private
and public companies, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and
private equity funds based both in the Middle East and outside the
Middle East looking to invest in the region. In addition, Pang undertook
various client secondments with a number of prominent energy players
based in the United Arab Emirates.
Pang received his undergraduate degree from the University of Edinburgh,
a master’s in law from the University of Bristol, and a postgraduate law
degree from BPP University Law School.
Hunton Andrews Kurth’s energy team counsels on both the investment and
the industry side of sophisticated energy industry transactions, during
development as well as the operational phases of projects. The firm
assists national and international oil and gas companies, governments
and developers on the acquisition and development of oil and gas
interests; LNG import and export projects; upstream, midstream and
downstream agreements; financing and development of renewable and
conventional power projects; and the development of energy regulatory
regimes.
About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Hunton Andrews Kurth is a global law firm of more than 1,000 lawyers
handling transactional, litigation and regulatory matters for clients in
myriad industries including energy, financial services, real estate,
retail and consumer products and technology. Areas of practice focus
include capital markets, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions,
intellectual property, P3, public finance and infrastructure, and
privacy and cybersecurity. With offices across the United States and in
Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the firm is aligned with its clients’
businesses and committed to delivering exceptional service. For more
information, visit HuntonAK.com.
