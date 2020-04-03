4 hours ago
H&#xF6;egh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

 April 3, 2020
Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on the Partnership's website www.hoeghlngpartners.com under the "SEC Filings" section or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.com.

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Partnership at:

Höegh LNG Partners LP
Wessex House, 5th Floor
45 Reid Street
Hamilton HM 12
Bermuda
Tel: +1 (441) 295-6815   
E-mail: [email protected]  

About Höegh LNG Partners LP

Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of approximately 9.5 years plus options as of December 31, 2019. 

