Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Study & Forecast, 2018-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hydrogen Energy Storage - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hydrogen Energy Storage market accounted for $13 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $24.31 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
While the factors like growing demand for hydrogen in chemical industry and increasing demand for hydrogen in stationary and portable power applications are driving the growth of the market. However, high capital cost is restraining market growth.
Based on end-user, utility segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the demand for power generation increases using renewable energy sources is likely to generate the need for hydrogen energy storage in the utility segment. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rise in fuel cell applications, tight regulations about production control, and use of cleaner fuels is the major driving factor the growth of the market.
Some of the key players in Global Hydrogen Energy Storage market include Worthington Industries, Pragma Industries, Plug Power, Nel Hydrogen, Mcphy Energy, Linde, ITN Power, Inoxcva, Hydrogenious Lohc Technologies, Hydrogenics, Hexagon Composites, Grz Technologies, Fuelcell Energy, Chart Industries, Air Products and Chemicals and Air Liquide.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By Storage Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Material Based
5.2.1 Chemical Hydrides
5.2.2 Metal Hydrides
5.3 Liquefaction
5.4 Compression
6 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By Storage Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stationary Storage
6.3 Physical Storage
6.4 Chemical Storage
7 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By State
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid
7.3 Solid
7.4 Gas
8 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Steel & Metal Works
8.3 Oil Refineries
8.4 Chemical Industry
8.5 Commercial
8.5.1 Space Heating
8.5.2 Transportation
8.6 Utilities
9 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Worthington Industries
11.2 Pragma Industries
11.3 Plug Power
11.4 NEL Hydrogen
11.5 McPhy Energy
11.6 Linde
11.7 ITN Power
11.8 Inoxcva
11.9 Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies
11.10 Hydrogenics
11.11 Hexagon Composites
11.12 GRZ Technologies
11.13 Fuelcell Energy
11.14 Chart Industries
11.15 Air Products & Chemicals
11.16 Air Liquide
