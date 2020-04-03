Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Study & Forecast, 2018-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hydrogen Energy Storage - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hydrogen Energy Storage market accounted for $13 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $24.31 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

While the factors like growing demand for hydrogen in chemical industry and increasing demand for hydrogen in stationary and portable power applications are driving the growth of the market. However, high capital cost is restraining market growth.

Based on end-user, utility segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the demand for power generation increases using renewable energy sources is likely to generate the need for hydrogen energy storage in the utility segment. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rise in fuel cell applications, tight regulations about production control, and use of cleaner fuels is the major driving factor the growth of the market.

Some of the key players in Global Hydrogen Energy Storage market include Worthington Industries, Pragma Industries, Plug Power, Nel Hydrogen, Mcphy Energy, Linde, ITN Power, Inoxcva, Hydrogenious Lohc Technologies, Hydrogenics, Hexagon Composites, Grz Technologies, Fuelcell Energy, Chart Industries, Air Products and Chemicals and Air Liquide.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By Storage Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Material Based

5.2.1 Chemical Hydrides

5.2.2 Metal Hydrides

5.3 Liquefaction

5.4 Compression

6 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By Storage Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stationary Storage

6.3 Physical Storage

6.4 Chemical Storage

7 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By State

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Solid

7.4 Gas

8 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Steel & Metal Works

8.3 Oil Refineries

8.4 Chemical Industry

8.5 Commercial

8.5.1 Space Heating

8.5.2 Transportation

8.6 Utilities

9 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Worthington Industries

11.2 Pragma Industries

11.3 Plug Power

11.4 NEL Hydrogen

11.5 McPhy Energy

11.6 Linde

11.7 ITN Power

11.8 Inoxcva

11.9 Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies

11.10 Hydrogenics

11.11 Hexagon Composites

11.12 GRZ Technologies

11.13 Fuelcell Energy

11.14 Chart Industries

11.15 Air Products & Chemicals

11.16 Air Liquide

