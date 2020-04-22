Iberdrola Texas Partners with OneStar Foundation to Support Statewide Economic Recovery

Amid COVID-19, Iberdrola Texas launches charitable energy plans and discounts for essential workers

Iberdrola Texas announced today their partnership with statewide nonprofit, OneStar Foundation, to support the economic recovery of Texas communities affected by COVID-19. Iberdrola Texas is a subsidiary of Iberdrola USA, the United States-based arm of Iberdrola Group, one of the world’s largest integrated electric utilities businesses and a global leader in wind energy.

“Before the pandemic, we were planning a big launch to celebrate our entrance into the market, but given our new reality, the team recognized a much larger opportunity to help Texans now,” said Laney Brown, President of Iberdrola USA’s retail business. “We know summer heat is heading our way and Texans deserve a much-needed break. That’s why Iberdrola Texas is offering energy plans specifically for essential workers and Texans who want to help their neighbors.”

The energy company is rolling out two new, tailored plans that are available for enrollment now through the end of May:

Everyday Heroes Plan: Iberdrola Texas wants to help lighten the load for the essential workers who are operating on the frontlines so others can safely shelter-in-place. To provide some relief, Iberdrola Texas is covering half of the first two months of energy bills, and offering one year of heavily discounted utility rates to essential workers residing in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston areas.

Give to COVID Relief Plan: While many are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 defense, there are Texans at home who are eager to help in the economic recovery of their communities. When new customers sign up for the Give to COVID Relief plan, Iberdrola Texas will make a $100 donation to the OneStar Foundation who has been designated by the State of Texas to raise and distribute funds to organizations working on the ground to provide relief.

“We know it will take a large, united effort to help restore our communities, and during times of crisis, Texans are always quick to come together and roll up their sleeves,” said Chris Bugbee, President & CEO of the OneStar Foundation. “We’re so grateful for the generous support of one of our newest neighbors, Iberdrola Texas, which is raising funds in support of those who need it most right now.”

All electricity plans from Iberdrola Texas include fixed prices, no hidden fees, and energy sourced exclusively from Texas wind farms. To sign up, users can visit IbedrolaTexas.com and enter their ZIP code to view plan options and eligibility, and follow steps to enroll.

Iberdrola Texas is also participating in the COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program, a customer assistance program developed by the State of Texas to protect customers who are low income or unemployed as a result of COVID-19. As many other retail energy providers have done, Iberdrola Texas is helping customers undergoing financial strain by expanding payment options. The company is waiving all late fees on bills due after March 18 and working directly with customers who need payment support.

ABOUT IBERDROLA TEXAS

Iberdrola Texas is part of Iberdrola Group, one of the world’s largest electric integrated utility providers and a global leader in wind energy. The company produces and supplies energy to more than 100 million customers around the world. Iberdrola Texas is a global leader in renewable energy that delivers 100% green electricity sourced directly from Texas wind farms. For more information, visit www.iberdrolatexas.com.

