ICIS Expands Partnership with Enverus, Now Making Energy News Available Over MarketView Platform

LONDON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, the Independent Commodity Intelligence Service, announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with energy data, software and insights company Enverus™, formerly known as Drillinginfo. The partnership will bring ICIS energy news to the MarketView platform, allowing traders to access pricing and latest energy news in one place, enabling them to make the decisions that matter.

Traders operating across the energy industry will now have immediate access to enhanced forward-looking news and market intelligence on the key topics that are currently affecting energy prices, ensuring they have the information required to make the best business decisions. The data focuses on the traded gas, power and LNG markets.

"With the high level of volatility in energy markets at this time it has never been so important for traders to keep track of market movements. The integration of ICIS energy news on MarketView will provide, data-driven energy market analysis alongside ICIS' trusted price assessments for gas, LNG, and power markets through one easily accessible interface," said ICIS Strategy Director, Alison Jones.

Written by experts and driven by ICIS data and analytics, ICIS energy news covers:

Gas: Forward-looking European natural gas news and analysis on events that move the traded market.

Power: Forward-looking European power news and analysis on events that move the traded market.

LNG: ICIS energy's LNG news draws on editorial and analyst expertise, data analytics and a wealth of global sources to report on short-term market drivers and long-term trends affecting the industry. ICIS LNG news also covers supply and demand drivers, global pricing and key market events that drive LNG trade.

"MarketView's growing suite of energy data and news couldn't come at a better time. Our customers rely on the real-time pricing and news data to make the best market decisions. We're thrilled to provide new access to valuable ICIS coverage of LNG, gas, and power market pricing," said Simon Crisp, General Manager, Enverus Trading & Risk.

About ICIS

ICIS is the trusted source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services for the global energy, petrochemical and fertilizer industries. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 20 company with a market cap of £35 billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

The market capitalisation is approximately £35bn, €39.7bn, $43.1bn

About Enverus

Enverus is the leading data, software, and insights company focused on the energy industry. Through its SaaS platform, Enverus provides innovative technologies and predictive/prescriptive analytics, empowering customers to navigate the future. Enverus' solutions deliver value across upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, enabling the industry to be more collaborative, efficient and competitive. With more than 1,300 employees across the globe, the company's solutions are sold to more than 6,000 customers across 50 countries. Enverus is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital and brings together the technology of Drillinginfo, RS Energy Group, PLS, 1Derrick, MineralSoft, Midland Map Co., MarketView, DataGenic Group, PRT, Oildex, Cortex, Red Dog Systems and RigData as one company. Creating the future of energy together. Learn more at www.enverus.com.

