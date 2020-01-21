Identiv and SiteWatch Safety Deliver Cloud-Based Emergency Electronic Mustering to Enhance Personnel Safety for a Major Oil and Gas Infrastructure Project in Canada

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced its partnership with SiteWatch Safety Inc. to provide cloud-based emergency electronic mustering (eMustering) via Freedom Access Control for a large Canadian pipeline project, significant in the oil and gas industry.



“For the unique conditions of its remote locations in Canada, all equipment must function properly at -35°C,” said Scott Sieracki, Identiv VP Sales. “Identiv’s Freedom Access Control is the only platform on the market that can support these requirements without requiring the expense and complexity of a conventional physical access control system (PACS). Freedom enables the most efficient and cost-effective method of e-mustering.”

Accounting for employees, contractors, and visitors during the construction of this massive Canadian pipeline project is paramount. Lives can be saved through rapid search implementation. In the past, counting people during and after an emergency was conducted by a time-consuming manual roll-call process at a central assembly location or muster station. If a person did not say “here,” a search began. To ensure accuracy, team leaders had to constantly keep track of who should be on-site; a complicated task in large industrial sites where people enter and exit indiscriminately. eMustering provides significant advantages: it is accomplished by automatically monitoring who is on a site or in a facility, and then, upon an emergency, all personnel swipe a card at any available muster station.

Identiv’s IT-centric, cyber-secure Freedom Access Control system uses encryption bridges at the network edge to communicate with onsite and geo-distributed software. It’s based on a software-defined architecture (SDA) that advances and leverages powerful web-scale-based applications. SDA makes it possible to change the underlying software easily and supports the migration to software-driven architectures and the trend to leverage the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud applications.

SiteWatch Safety Sentry SKIDs are rapidly deployable, self-powered eMustering and entry/exit stations. The muster readers and Freedom Encryption Bridges communicate via cellular via the cloud and can be pre-set to start operating immediately upon arriving on site. In the event of an emergency, two card readers, a Freedom Encryption Bridge and a cellular modem, along with a suitable low-output power unit, combine to provide site registration and muster information.

“Our Freedom platform allows for cloud-based monitoring of anyone who enters a worksite,” added Mr. Sieracki. “In an emergency, each person that has previously entered presents a card to one of the multiple safe muster sites. Reports of ‘who is missing’ and ‘who is safe’ are immediately available onsite, at a head office, or from any location around the world.”

“The market for worker safety in the most remote, harshest regions of Canada is large and expanding,” said Perry Osberg, SiteWatch Safety President. “Companies need to know where people are located at all times, and in particular, their whereabouts in an emergency. As the most rapid, affordable eMustering solution -— that also functions perfectly at -35°C — Identiv’s Freedom Access Control is uniquely suited to this particular market.”

“Currently, a huge gap exists in the oil and gas industry’s safety mustering programs,” said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “Companies either rely on a manual roll-call or use extremely expensive equipment to provide eMustering. Often at smaller sites, there are no safety measures at all. Senior and safety officers now have a legal requirement to safeguard their workforce for any visitor that attends a site. We’re proud to be working with SiteWatch Safety to change the way the industry approaches eMustering and project the growth of deploying cloud-based Freedom Access Control to thousands of sites.”

In addition to its emergency management features, Freedom provides for time and attendance of contractors and employees, enterprise-wide access control and the integration of video management systems. Learn more about Freedom Access Control by visiting identiv.com/products/physical-access/freedom , calling +1 888.809.8880, or contacting [email protected] .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .