If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

Often the first stock stat dividend-focused investors look at is yield. That's understandable, but a dividend yield alone can't tell you the whole story. The truth is, Wall Street has a bad habit of punishing companies for near-term problems without considering the long-term outlook. If you are a dividend investor, here are three high-yield stocks that look like they are misunderstood by investors today: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), and WPP (NYSE: WPP).

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest and most diversified midstream players in North America. It helps move and process oil and natural gas, taking these energy sources from where they are extracted, transforming them into usable substances, and sending them on to where they will get used. Few peers can match Enterprise's scale and reach, making it very hard to catch up or displace this $60 billion market cap energy giant. In fact, many of its assets are, simply, irreplaceable.

