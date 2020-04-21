April 21, 2020 - 10:48 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

IIROC Trade Resumption - HOD Canada NewsWire TORONTO, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: BetaPro Crude Oil -2x Daily Bear ETF TSX Symbol: HOD (All Issues) Resumption (ET): ‎11‎:15‎:‎00 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada. SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/21/c1397.html For further information about IIROC's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure (http://www.iiroc.ca/industry/marketmonitoringanalysis/Pages/Trading-Halts-Timely-Disclosure.aspx) at www.iiroc.ca under the Halts & Resumptions tab. Please note that IIROC staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about IIROC, contact IIROC's Complaints & Inquiries team at [email protected] or 1-877-442-4322 (Option 2). For company-related enquiries, contact the company directly.Copyright CNW Group 2020





