IIROC Trade Resumption – HOU

 May 4, 2020 - 10:05 AM EDT
TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF

TSX Symbol: HOU (all issues)

Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

