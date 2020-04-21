4 hours ago
IIROC Trading Halt – HOD

 April 21, 2020 - 10:04 AM EDT
TORONTO, April 21, 2020

TORONTO, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: BetaPro Crude Oil -2x Daily Bear ETF

TSX Symbol: HOD (All Issues)

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): ‎9‎:‎58‎:‎00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/21/c0992.html

For further information about IIROC's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure (http://www.iiroc.ca/industry/marketmonitoringanalysis/Pages/Trading-Halts-Timely-Disclosure.aspx) at www.iiroc.ca under the Halts & Resumptions tab. Please note that IIROC staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about IIROC, contact IIROC's Complaints & Inquiries team at [email protected] or 1-877-442-4322 (Option 2). For company-related enquiries, contact the company directly.Copyright CNW Group 2020


