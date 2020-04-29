April 29, 2020 - 6:49 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Impact of COVID-19 on General Freight Trucking: Industry Projected to Experience a Short-Term Decline of -0.9% CAGR from 2019-2020; +9% CAGR During 2021-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global general freight trucking market is expected to decline from $748.8 billion in 2019 to $742.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $934.2 billion in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global general freight trucking market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global general freight trucking market. South America was the smallest region in the global general freight trucking market. The entry of automated vehicles with high-tech safety measures, cameras, radar, and Lidar sensors guiding the way, companies are able to save money through less fuel and more frequent schedules. A self-driving truck of Otto, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc., in October 2016, completed the first a 120-mile delivery of beer by, in Colorado. Markets Covered By Type: Local General Freight Trucking; Long-Distance General Freight Trucking

By Application: Oil & Gas; Industrial & Manufacturing; Energy & Mining; Food & Beverages; Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare; Others

By Size: Heavy Trucks; Medium Trucks; Light Trucks Report Scope The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider general freight trucking market, and compares it with other markets. The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The general freight trucking market section of the report gives context. It compares the general freight trucking market with other segments of the truck transportation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, general freight trucking indicators comparison. Key Topics Covered 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. General Freight Trucking Market Characteristics 3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations 4. General Freight Trucking Market Product Analysis 4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products 5. General Freight Trucking Market Supply Chain 5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers 6. General Freight Trucking Market Customer Information 6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. General Freight Trucking Market Trends And Strategies 8. General Freight Trucking Market Size And Growth 8.1. Market Size 8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 8.2.2. Restraints On The Market 8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 8.3.2. Restraints On The Market 9. General Freight Trucking Market Regional Analysis 9.1. Global General Freight Trucking Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion) 9.2. Global General Freight Trucking Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region 9.3. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 10. General Freight Trucking Market Segmentation 10.1. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Local General Freight Trucking

Long-Distance General Freight Trucking 10.2. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Oil & Gas

Industrial & Manufacturing

Energy & Mining

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Others 10.3. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation By Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Heavy Trucks

Medium Trucks

Light Trucks 11. General Freight Trucking Market Metrics 11.1. General Freight Trucking Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global 11.2. Per Capita Average General Freight Trucking Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global Companies Profiled Schneider national

Landstar

Swift Transportation

J B Hunt Transport Services

YRC Worldwide For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jb5tb View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005350/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





