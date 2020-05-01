3 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-1-2020
16 hours ago
Range Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
19 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-30-2020
23 hours ago
Parsley Energy Partners with RigUp to Roll Out Comprehensive COVID-19 Mitigation Program
1 day ago
Updated: Shell cuts dividend for first time since 1940s in ‘prudent’ move to bolster finances
2 days ago
Ample storage and a recovering China insulate Petrobras from the oil glut

Imperial declares second quarter 2020 dividend

 May 1, 2020 - 7:56 AM EDT
Imperial declares second quarter 2020 dividend

CALGARY, Alberta

Imperial Oil Limited today declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2020.

This second quarter 2020 dividend compares with the first quarter 2020 dividend of 22 cents per share.

Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a leading member of the petroleum industry. The company has paid dividends every year for over a century and has increased its annual dividend payment for 25 consecutive years.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

