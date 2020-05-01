2 hours ago
Imperial reports voting results for election of directors

in Press Releases   by
 May 1, 2020 - 4:45 PM EDT
CALGARY

Imperial announced at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2020, that each of the seven nominees proposed as directors of the company and listed in its management proxy circular dated March 13, 2020 were elected as directors. A total of 668,985,598 shares (90.75 percent of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy. The percentage of shares represented at the meeting that were voted to elect the individual directors are set out below:

Nominee:

 

For:

 

Withheld:

D.C. (David) Brownell

 

95.58%

 

4.42%

D.W. (David) Cornhill

 

98.90%

 

1.10%

B.W. (Bradley) Corson

 

96.34%

 

3.66%

K.T. (Krystyna) Hoeg

 

98.99%

 

1.01%

M.C. (Miranda) Hubbs

 

99.43%

 

0.57%

J.M. (Jack) Mintz

 

98.59%

 

1.41%

D.S. (David) Sutherland

 

99.10%

 

0.90%

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

