Imperial to hold 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, January 31, following the company’s fourth quarter earnings release. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial’s covering analysts.

Please click here [https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vgjk5dd3] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005906/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020