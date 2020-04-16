2 hours ago
Imperial to hold 2020 First Quarter Earnings Call

 April 16, 2020 - 4:30 PM EDT
CALGARY, Alberta

Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2020 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, May 1, following the company’s first quarter earnings release. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial’s covering analysts.

Please click here [ https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u2opz5tf] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

