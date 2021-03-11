In person and virtual registration is Open for EnerCom Dallas The Energy Investment and ESG Conference, April 6-7, 2021

Oil and Gas 360

Private and Publicly traded energy companies, industry leaders and capital providers talk 2021 plans in Dallas and online. In 2021, EnerCom is launching its Environmental, Social and Governance Summit as a part of the EnerCom Dallas event.

DENVER, CO— February 16, 2021 (PR Newswire) – Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment community professionals who invest in the energy space should register now for the EnerCom Dallas The Energy Investment & ESG Conference, which is coming in-person to downtown Dallas, or available online April 6-7, 2021.

EnerCom Dallas is a financial conference that allows institutional investors an opportunity early in the year to meet CEOs from leading independent E&Ps, including some of the industry’s leading Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica and Canadian producers and the oilfield service companies supporting them, and hear them discuss their plans to drive development, fund operations and return value to shareholders in 2021.

This year, EnerCom is launching its Environmental, Social and Governance Summit as a part of the EnerCom Dallas event. Growing public expectations around Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has increased the emphasis by investors on making investments in companies that are actively addressing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) concerns, more focused on sustainability, and pursuing good corporate citizenship. In Dallas we will help shape the conversation of ESG in the natural resources space.

Registration for EnerCom Dallas is now open

Buyside professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the event through the conference website.

2020 proved to be a year where the energy industry continued to adapt, have constructive dialogues with capital parties and find ways to generate better returns for investors. Companies are focused on improving their operations and having a relentless drive to continually be better stewards of their assets, environment, communities and capital.

“EnerCom Dallas will give the buyside community an early opportunity to hear the leading independent oil and gas producers and service companies present their plans for 2021,” said Aaron Vandeford, President of EnerCom. “Growing public expectations around CSR has increased the emphasis by investors on making investments in companies that are actively addressing ESG concerns. EnerCom will look to help facilitate this dialogue at our Dallas conference.”

The EnerCom Dallas conference follows EnerCom’s familiar 25-minute CEO presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meeting opportunities for buyside investors to meet company management teams, networking opportunities and global insight delivered by leading energy economists and strategists. The event also provides energy industry professionals a venue to learn about important energy topics affecting the global oil and gas industry. The conference offers healthy dialogue and informal networking opportunities for attendees and presenters.

Conference Details: Modeled after EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, EnerCom Dallas offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2021. This event will be hosted in a hybrid format (in person and online). We want to take the first steps of safely bringing the industry together in person while maintaining optionality for participants to join the discussion virtually depending on everyone’s unique situation.

Conference Dates: April 6 and 7, 2021

Public and Private Company Presenters: EnerCom Dallas will feature both public and private companies headquartered in Canada and the U.S. with operations across the most active and prolific oil and gas regions and the globe.

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional and hedge fund investors, private equity investors, energy research analysts, broker/dealers, trust officers, high net worth investors, commercial energy bankers and other energy industry professionals will gather in Dallas for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue and online.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

EnerCom’s upcoming 2021 oil and gas investment conferences include:

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

Event Sponsors Include:

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services.

For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit https://netherlandsewell.com/.

About Haynes and Boone

Haynes and Boone, LLP is an energy focused corporate law firm, providing a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Lawyers from our Denver office and 15 other offices work as a team to meet the legal needs of our domestic and international clients involved in oil and gas. We represent private and public oil and gas companies, financial institutions, investment funds and other investors. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen understands the physical and financial energy markets, and the firm has been helping both operators and lenders complete some of the largest financings and M&A transactions in recent years. The BTI Industry Power Rankings, published by BTI Consulting Group, Inc., named Haynes and Boone a “Leading Recommended” firm for the energy industry in 2017, ranking our firm among the top three percent of all law firms. For more information, please visit www.haynesboone.com/.