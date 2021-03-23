Schedule for EnerCom Dallas is Posted – Come Join Us!

Oil and Gas 360

Register now (virtual and in person) for this must attend ESG and Investment event – EnerCom Dallas Energy Investment & ESG Conference, April 6-7.

There is something for everyone:

Hear directly from SASB, Haynes and Boone, The Environmental Partnership, Bloomberg and EnerCom on ESG topics.

on ESG topics. Capital Markets leaders with Stephens, Saltstone Capital Management and Quantum Energy Partners will share how capital is looking at sustainability and energy markets.

Energy Partners will share how capital is looking at sustainability and energy markets. Listen to and meet with industry leading publicly traded companies like Suncor, Range Resources, Northern Oil and Gas, NuVista Energy, Talos Energy, HighPeak Energy, Goodrich Petroleum, GeoPark and many more.

Get perspectives from leading private operators like Great Western Petroleum and Caerus Oil and Gas .

. Learn what technologies are going to enhance ESG strategies and shape the energy transition with companies like Aureus Energy Services, Pioneer Energy, Project Canary, Onboard Dynamics, Milestone Environmental and Enchanted Rock.

EnerCom will host 40+ energy industry companies and presentations as a part of the EnerCom Dallas The Energy Investment and ESG Conference. Whether you are an investor, public or private company, we have created a conference line-up that will help formulate your investment and ESG plans going forward.

Company lineup as of March 23, 2021 includes:

EnerCom is confirming additional companies to the lineup daily. The complete daily schedule of presenters will be posted shortly on the website (presenters, days, times are subject to change). The conference investor presentations begin at 8:00 a.m. CT and run through 4:30 p.m. CT on April 6-7, 2021 .

EnerCom Dallas is a financial conference that allows institutional investors an opportunity early in the year to meet CEOs from leading independent E&Ps, including some of the industry’s leading Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica and Canadian producers and the oilfield service companies supporting them, and hear them discuss their plans to drive development, fund operations and return value to shareholders in 2021.

Registration for EnerCom Dallas is now open through the conference website.

2020 proved to be a year where the energy industry continued to adapt, have constructive dialogues with capital parties and find ways to generate better returns for investors. Companies are focused on improving their operations and having a relentless drive to continually be better stewards of their assets, environment, communities and capital.

“We are excited to be one of the first, if not the first, energy investment conferences to start bringing industry and capital markets back together in person. I want to thank all our supporters and participating companies for helping us make this event a reality. EnerCom Dallas will give the investment community and peers an early opportunity to hear the leading independent oil and gas producers and service companies present their plans for 2021,” said Aaron Vandeford , President of EnerCom. “Growing public expectations around CSR has increased the emphasis by investors on making investments in companies that are actively addressing ESG concerns. EnerCom will look to help facilitate this dialogue at our Dallas conference.”

The EnerCom Dallas conference follows EnerCom’s familiar 25-minute CEO presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meeting opportunities for buyside investors to meet company management teams, networking opportunities and global insight delivered by leading energy economists and strategists. The event also provides energy industry professionals a venue to learn about important energy topics affecting the global oil and gas industry. The conference offers healthy dialogue and informal networking opportunities for attendees and presenters.

Conference Details: Modeled after EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, EnerCom Dallas offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2021. This event will be hosted in a hybrid format (in person and online). We want to take the first steps of safely bringing the industry together in person while maintaining optionality for participants to join the discussion virtually depending on everyone’s unique situation.

Conference Dates: April 6 and 7, 2021

Venue: Dallas Petroleum Club (and webcast live) on April 6, 2021. Fully online on April 7, 2021.