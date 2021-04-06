DON’T MISS DAY 2 TOMORROW ! The must attend ESG and Investment event – EnerCom Dallas

Oil and Gas 360

We are one week out, and we are excited to see you. Have you seen some of the new additions to the line up? We recently confirmed:

Bloomberg

Devon Energy

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Onboard Dynamics

Roger Read, Senior Energy Analyst at Wells Fargo

Suzanne Ogle, President & CEO of Southern Gas Association

Kiela Hand, Head of ESG at Quantum Energy Partners

Bryan Hassler, Chairman of UP Energy and Vice President – Origination and Strategic Planning at Cima Energy

There is something for everyone:

Hear directly from SASB, Haynes and Boone, The Environmental Partnership, Bloomberg and EnerCom on ESG topics.

on ESG topics. Capital Markets leaders with Stephens, Saltstone Capital Management and Quantum Energy Partners will share how capital is looking at sustainability and energy markets.

Energy Partners will share how capital is looking at sustainability and energy markets. Listen to and meet with industry leading publicly traded companies like Suncor, Range Resources, Northern Oil and Gas, NuVista Energy, Talos Energy, HighPeak Energy, Goodrich Petroleum, and many more.

Get perspectives from leading private operators like Great Western Petroleum and Caerus Oil and Gas .

. Learn what technologies are going to enhance ESG strategies and shape the energy transition with companies like Aureus Energy Services, Pioneer Energy, Project Canary, Onboard Dynamics, Milestone Environmental and Enchanted Rock.

Event will be a hybrid format with a small (100 – 150 people) in person audience on April 6 in Dallas at the Petroleum Club (still webcast out to ~1,000+) and a full virtual day of presentations and panel discussions on April 7.

Buyside professionals and energy company executives may register for in-person (space is limited) or virtual the event, at no cost. Other attendees are welcome to attend the live virtual conference April 6-7 also available at no cost. Registration is required to access live webcasts.

We are excited to be one of the first, if not the first, energy investment conferences to start bringing industry and capital markets back together in person, and also bring all the content to folks online too. I want to thank all our supporters and participating companies for helping us make this event a reality.

EnerCom Dallas is a financial conference that allows institutional investors an opportunity early in the year to meet CEOs from leading independent E&Ps, including some of the industry’s leading Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica and Canadian producers and the oilfield service companies supporting them, and hear them discuss their plans to drive development, fund operations and return value to shareholders in 2021.

Conference Dates: April 6 and 7, 2021

Venue: Dallas Petroleum Club (and webcast live) on April 6, 2021. Fully online on April 7, 2021.