In Sweden, hydrogen has been used to heat steel in a bid to boost sustainability

CNBC

Two firms have trialed the use of hydrogen to heat steel at a facility in Sweden, a move that could eventually help to make the industry more sustainable.

Earlier this week Ovako, which specializes in manufacturing a specific type of steel called engineering steel, said it had collaborated with Linde Gas on the project at the Hofors rolling mill.

For the trial, hydrogen was used as a fuel to generate the heat instead of liquefied petroleum gas. Ovako sought to highlight the environmental benefit of using hydrogen in the combustion process, noting that the only emission produced was water vapor.

“This is a major development for the steel industry,” Göran Nyström, Ovako’s executive vice president for group marketing and technology, said in a statement.

“It is the first time that hydrogen has been used to heat steel in an existing production environment,” he added.

“Thanks to the trial, we know that hydrogen can be used simply and flexibly, with no impact on steel quality, which would mean a very large reduction in the carbon footprint.”

As with many industrial sectors, the steel industry has quite a significant impact on the environment. According to the World Steel Association, on average, 1.85 metric tons of carbon dioxide were emitted for each metric ton of steel produced in 2018. The International Energy Agency has described the steel sector as being “highly reliant on coal, which supplies 75% of energy demand.”