Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Efforts To Address Current Market Conditions

HOUSTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) today provided the following update regarding the Company's response to current market conditions.

Demand for crude oil and related products has fallen dramatically caused by the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic in combination with production increases from OPEC+. These forces have led to a significant deterioration in demand for contract drilling services in the United States which began to impact the Company's contracted rig count during late first quarter 2020.

In response to the current market conditions, the Company has commenced instituting the following steps:

Salary or compensation reductions for substantially all employees of the Company, including all members of executive management;

Suspension of all cash-based incentive compensation, including all members of executive management;

Reducing the number of executive management positions by two;

Reducing the number of directors from seven to five, which is expected to become effective following the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders;

Annual compensation reductions for directors of the Company;

Reducing direct operating costs in line with activity declines;

Reducing headcount for non-field-based personnel by approximately 40%;

Reducing annual capital expenditure budget by 30%.

Anthony Gallegos, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated "The safety and well being of our employees remains our top priority as we navigate the health threat associated with COVID-19. To date, the pandemic has not affected our focus or impacted our ability to deliver safe and efficient operations to our customers. Although our first quarter contracted rig count was not materially affected by the pandemic or deteriorating market conditions, we expect operating rig counts for ICD and the industry to decline throughout the second quarter based upon our customers' rapid reductions in spending in response to deteriorating market conditions.

"In response to deteriorating market conditions, we have taken various actions to address this lower level of activity, including reducing headcount, salary, and other elements of compensation for all personnel, including executive management and board of directors. For our executive team, compensation reductions range between 40% and 55% of cash compensation depending upon position. On order of magnitude, we expect our actions to result in approximately $5 million of cash reductions to annualized targeted selling general and administrative expense and a reduction in operating costs ranging between $600 and $1,000 per operating day depending upon activity levels. We also have suspended all future capital expenditures except for maintenance-related items for our operating rigs, which we expect will reduce our 2020 capital expenditure budget by 30%."

