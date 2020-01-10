India Oil Gas Market Analysis, Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook & Opportunities to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Oil Gas Market Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India oil and gas market is undergoing a rapid transformation over the recent past. The country offers a strong growth outlook with significant new investment opportunities in the medium to long term future. In particular, domestic and foreign companies planning to expand their operations in the India midstream and downstream oil and gas industry will witness new opportunities.

Amidst the series of latest market developments, the analyst - a leading oil and gas research and consulting company published a comprehensive guide for strategy formulation and business development decision-makers interested in India oil and gas.

The India oil and gas industry research includes comprehensive data and analysis on the country's oil and gas trends, oil and gas projects, planned investments, competition and market developments to 2025. The study presents short term and long term trends shaping the future of India oil and gas markets. The report also presents reliable forecasts for the production and consumption of India crude oil, natural gas, motor gasoline, diesel, Fuel oil, LPG along with Primary energy demand, economic growth, and population. Further, the plant-by-plant capacity outlook of refining (CDU, coking, FCC, HCC), oil and chemicals storage terminals, LNG liquefaction terminals/regasification terminals are provided to 2023.

The analytical report details all major operational, planned and proposed oil and gas projects in India. In addition, investment opportunities in the country's oil and gas sector are detailed. The study evaluates the country's energy infrastructure, market conditions, investment potential and competitive landscape of oil and gas upstream, LNG, storage, and downstream refining markets.

The report also analyzes three leading oil and gas companies operating in the India oil and gas value chain. Business operations, SWOT Analysis and financial performance of these three companies are included in the research. All recent developments in the industry and their impact on India oil and gas market and companies are included in the study.

The report scope includes:

The outlook of Supply and Demand of Oil, Gas, LPG, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Diesel, LNG, Primary Energy Demand, GDP, and Population to 2028

The outlook of project wise, company wise and country wise capacity of Refining (CDU, Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Hydrocracking), LNG (Liquefaction, Regasification), Storage to 2023

Analysis across India oil and gas value chain- oil and gas fields, blocks, oil, products, chemicals storage, underground gas storage, refineries, LNG, and others

Strategic analysis review comprising SWOT Analysis, comparison with peer markets, drivers and restraints

Identifying potential investment projects with current status, owners, construction developments of planned refineries, new units, expansions and upgrades, exploration blocks on offer, LNG terminals, new storage facilities

Field wise production, 2012- 2019, exploration blocks on offer, bidding round information is included

Market structure and market share of leading five companies in each of the oil and gas segments are provided

Business profiles of three leading companies including their business operations, SWOT and financial details

Recent industry deals and news in India oil and gas market

Key Topics Covered:

1. India Oil and Gas Industry Snapshot, 2020

1.1 Introduction to India Oil and Gas Markets

1.2 India Macroeconomic and Demographic Outlook to 2028

1.3 India Proven Reserves, 2009-2019

1.6 India Primary Energy Demand Outlook, 2000-2030

1.7 India Primary Energy Consumption Fuel Matrix, 2020

1.8 India Licensing and Regulatory Authorities

2 India Oil and Gas Market-Strategic Analysis Review

2.1 Short term and Long term trends shaping the future of India oil and gas

2.2 India oil and gas SWOT analysis

3 India Oil and Gas Market-Investment opportunities

3.1 India oil and gas Exploration and Production Industry Opportunities

3.2 India Midstream Opportunities

3.3 India Downstream Opportunities

4 Future of India Oil, Gas and refined Products Consumption to 2028

4.1 India Crude Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.2 India Natural Gas Demand Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

4.3 India Motor Gasoline Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.4 India Gas/Diesel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.5 India Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.6 India LPG Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5 Future of India Oil, Gas and refined Products Production to 2028

5.1 India Crude Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.2 India Natural Gas Supply Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

5.3 India Motor Gasoline Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.4 India Gas/Diesel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.5 India Fuel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.6 India LPG Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

6 Benchmark of India with Regional Oil and Gas Markets

6.1 Overall Ranking of Markets, 2020

6.2 Demographic and Economic Index

6.3 Oil and Gas Supply Index

6.4 Oil and Gas Demand Index

6.5 Oil and Gas Infrastructure Index

6.6 Oil and Gas Growth Index

7 India Oil and Gas Market Shares by company

7.1 Oil production by company, 2018

7.2 Gas Production by company, 2018

7.3 Net weighted Refining capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.4 Net weighted LNG capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.5 Net weighted capacity by company, 2015-2023

8 India Oil and Gas Upstream Market Analysis

8.1 India Field-by-Field Oil Production, 2012-2018

8.2 India Field-by-Field Gas Production, 2012-2018

9 India Refining Industry Outlook to 2023

9.1 India Refining Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.2 India Coking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.3 India FCC Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.4 India Hydrocracking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.5 Commencement, location, company and capacity Details

9.6 Company-by-company Refining Capacity, 2013-2023

10 India LNG Industry Outlook to 2023

10.1 India LNG Capacity Outlook by terminal, 2013-2023

10.2 LNG Terminals under Operation and planned, 2020-2023

10.3 India, LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

10.4 India LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

11 India Storage Market Outlook to 2023

11.1 Terminal Details

11.2 India Storage Capacity Forecast, 2013-2023

11.3 India Storage Capacity Forecast by Terminal, 2013-2023

11.4 Company wise Storage Capacity, 2020

12 Key Players In India Oil and Gas Markets

12.1 Company A

12.2 Company B

12.3 Company C

13 India Latest Oil and Gas News Analysis

