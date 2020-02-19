Industrial Valves Market in Oil And Gas Industry 2019-2023 | Resurge in Oil and Gas Exploration Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry and it is poised to grow by USD 4.44 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Resurge in oil and gas exploration activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility of the oil and gas market might hamper market growth.

Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Segmentation

Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry is segmented as below:

Product

Ball Valves

Plug Valves

Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Butterfly Valves

Other Valves

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial valves market in oil and gas industry report covers the following areas:

Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry Size

Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry Trends

Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in valve technology as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.

Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry, including some of the vendors such as AVK Holding, Emerson Electric, Flowserve, ITT, Schlumberger and The Weir Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial valves market in oil and gas industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry

