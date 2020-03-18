Infiniti’s Market Research Solution Helped a Company in the Oil and Gas Industry Achieve Savings in Operating Costs by 24% | RFP for Similar Engagements for Your Business

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market research solution for an oil and gas company. This success story highlights how Infiniti’s market research solution helped an oil and gas company to expand their existing refineries, adapt to price fluctuations, and achieve savings in operating costs by 24%.

Business Challenge: A US-based oil and gas company heavily depended on imported crude oil. As a result, they faced difficulties in efficiently managing supply and demand requirements. They wanted to reduce dependency on foreign countries for petroleum and crude oil by expanding their existing oil refineries and setting up new refineries under the joint sector. To do so, they needed help in exploring new reserves, analyzing changes in prices of oil and petroleum goods in the US, devising a market-determined pricing system, and identifying profitable opportunities for growth. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research solution.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted market research, market intelligence, market scanning and monitoring, competitive intelligence, and demand management study. The experts also analyzed the price fluctuations, emerging regulations, and pricing strategies in the US oil and gas industry.

Business impact of the market research solution for the oil and gas company:

Forecasted the product demand and managed the demand-supply gap

Identified foreign countries with the lowest export duties

Met requirements of various drilling and refining machinery

Adapted to price fluctuations

Identified profitable markets for expansion

Expanded existing refineries and set up new refineries

Achieved savings in operating costs by 24%

