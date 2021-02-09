Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities – Form 3

SEC Form 3
|FORM 3
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement
(Month/Day/Year)
02/04/2021
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
APACHE CORP [ APA ]
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Month/Day/Year)
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Explanation of Responses:
|Remarks:
|No securities are beneficially owned.
|Lamar McKay
|02/09/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
