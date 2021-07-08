Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities – Form 3

SEC Form 3
|FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement
(Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. [ LPI ]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Common Stock
|2,191,052(1)
|D(2)(3)(4)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. On July 1, 2021, pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated as of May 7, 2021 (the "PSA"), by and among Sabalo Energy, LLC, Sabalo Operating, LLC and Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (the "Issuer"), the Issuer purchased certain oil and gas properties in the Midland Basin and related assets and contracts for an aggregate purchase price of $714.3 million. In connection with the PSA, on July 1, 2021, EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. ("EnCap Fund IX") received 2,191,052 shares of the Issuer's common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Stock").
|2. EnCap Fund IX is controlled indirectly by EnCap Partners GP, LLC ("EnCap Partners GP"), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Partners, LP ("EnCap Partners"), which is the managing member of EnCap Investments Holdings, LLC ("EnCap Holdings"), which is the sole member of EnCap Investments GP, L.L.C. ("EnCap Investments GP"), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Investments L.P. ("EnCap Investments LP"). EnCap Investments LP is the sole general partner of EnCap Equity Fund IX GP, L.P. ("EnCap Fund IX GP"), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Fund IX.
|3. (continued from footnote 3) Each of EnCap Fund IX, EnCap Fund IX GP, EnCap Investments LP, EnCap Investments GP, EnCap Holdings, EnCap Partners or EnCap Partners GP may be deemed to share voting or dispositive power over the reported securities held of record by any Reporting Persons under its direct or indirect control.
|4. The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of the reported securities except to the extent of their pecuniary interest therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owners of the reported securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
|Remarks:
|(5) Signed by Douglas E. Swanson, Jr. in his capacity as Managing Director of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. (6) Signed by Douglas E. Swanson, Jr. in his capacity as Managing Director of EnCap Partners GP, LLC.
|/s/ Douglas E. Swanson, Jr. (5)
|07/08/2021
|/s/ Douglas E. Swanson, Jr (6)
|07/08/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
