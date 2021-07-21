Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities – Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC (Last) (First) (Middle) 10000 ENERGY DRIVE P. O. BOX 12359 (Street) SPRING TX 77391 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)

07/19/2021 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO [ SWN ] 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) Director 10% Owner X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) Executive Vice President & CFO 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Explanation of Responses: No securities are beneficially owned.

/s/ Melissa D. McCarty, attorney-in-fact for Mr. Giesler 07/21/2021 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY SECTION 16(a) FILINGS KNOW ALL BY THESE PRESENTS, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of CHRIS W. LACY, MELISSA D. MCCARTY, SARA TATE and/or their substitutes, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney- in-fact to: (1) Execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer, director and/or stockholder of Southwestern Energy Company (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 and amendments thereto in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder; (2) Do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4 or 5, or amendment thereto, and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any stock exchange or similar authority; and (3) Take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion. The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in- fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 19th day of July, 2021. /s/ CARL F. GIESLER, JR. Signature CARL F. GIESLER, JR. Print Name

