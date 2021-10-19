5 hours ago
Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities – Form 3

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 3
FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Hu Frank C.
(Last) (First) (Middle)
625 LIBERTY AVENUE, SUITE 1700
(Street)
PITTSBURGH PA 15222
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
10/19/2021 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
EQT Corp [ EQT ]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney
No securities are beneficially owned.
/s/ Patrick J. OMalley as Attorney-in-Fact for Frank C. Hu 10/19/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY ? SECURITIES LAW COMPLIANCE

The undersigned, as an officer, director, or employee of EQT Corporation
or its subsidiaries or affiliates (the ?Company?), hereby constitutes
Timothy C. Lulich, Patrick J. O?Malley, and Melissa E. Lauteri
or any one of them the undersigned?s true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent
to complete and execute such Form ID Uniform Applications for Access Codes to
File On Edgar, Forms 144, Forms 3, 4 and 5, Schedules 13D and 13G and other
forms and schedules as any attorney shall in his or her discretion determine
to be required or advisable pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under the
Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), Sections 13 and 16 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated
thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the
undersigned?s ownership, acquisition, or disposition of securities of the
Company, and to do all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, any securities exchange or national
association, the Company and such other person or agency as the attorney
shall deem appropriate.  The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all
that said attorneys-in-fact and agents shall do or cause to be done by
virtue hereof.

This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in effect until the undersigned
is no longer required to make filings pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under
the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), Sections 13 and 16 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated
thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, unless earlier revoked by
the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing
attorneys-in-fact.

This Limited Power of Attorney is executed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as of
the date set forth below.

/s/ Frank C. Hu
Signature
Frank C. Hu
Type or Print Name
Date: September 14, 2021
