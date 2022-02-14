5 hours ago
Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities – Form 3

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 3
FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2015 Hilary Honor Hamm Trust II
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O HAMM CAPITAL LLC
P.O. BOX 1295
(Street)
OKLAHOMA CITY OK 73101
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
02/07/2022 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC [ CLR ]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director X 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) X Other (specify below)
Trust subject to Rule 16a-8
 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Stock 36,821,173 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
/s/ Debra Richards, Attorney-In-Fact 02/14/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
                                POWER OF ATTORNEY

        Known by all those present, that Hilary Honor Hamm hereby constitutes
and appoints each of J. Leslie LaReau, Debra Richards and Len Cason as her true
and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

        (1)    prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the
        undersigned's behalf, in the undersigned's individual capacity and/or
        as trustee of each of the (i) 2015 Hilary Honor Hamm Trust I and (ii)
        2015 Hilary Honor Hamm Trust II (collectively, the "Trusts"), and
        submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a
        Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents
        necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the
        undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required
        by Section 13 and 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or any
        rule or regulation of the SEC;

        (2)    execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the
        undersigned's individual capacity as beneficial owner of and/or trustee
        of the Trusts, each of which beneficially owns stock of Continental
        Resources, Inc. (the "Company"), Schedules 13D and 13G, and Forms 3, 4
        and 5 in accordance with Sections 13 and 16(a) of the Securities
        Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;

        (3)    do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the
        undersigned, in the undersigned's individual capacity as beneficial
        owner of and/or trustee of the Trusts, each of which beneficially owns
        stock of the Company, which may be necessary or desirable to complete
        and execute any such Schedules 13D or 13G, and Forms 3, 4, and 5,
        complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely
        file such form with the SEC and any stock exchange, including the New
        York Stock Exchange, or similar authority; and

        (4)    take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with
        the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of
        benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the
        undersigned, in the undersigned's individual capacity and/or as trustee
        of the Trusts, including without limitation the execution and filing of
        a Form 4 with respect to a transaction which may be reported on a Form
        5, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-
        fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney
        shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as
        such attorney-in-fact may approve in the discretion of such attorney-
        in-fact.

        The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power
and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever
requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights
and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the
undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of
substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such
attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's designated substitute or
substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of
Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges
that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the
request of the undersigned, are not assuming any of the undersigned's
responsibilities to comply with Sections 13 and 16 of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules thereunder.

        This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until
revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to each foregoing
attorney-in-fact.

        IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney
to be executed as of this 4th day of November 2021.


                                   /s/ Hilary Honor Hamm
                                   -------------------------------
                                   Name: Hilary Honor Hamm
