Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities – Form 3

SEC Form 3
|FORM 3
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement
(Month/Day/Year)
04/27/2022
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP [ CHK ]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Common Stock
|12,824,599(1)
|D(2)(3)(4)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. On April 27, 2022, in connection with an internal reorganization, BX Vine (PUB) Aggregator L.P. ("BX Vine (PUB) Aggregator") and BX Vine Oil & Gas Aggregator L.P. ("BX Vine Oil & Gas Aggregator") contributed for no consideration 4,156,830 and 8,667,769 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (the "Issuer"), respectively, to BX Vine Intermediate Holdco L.P.
|2. Reflects Common Stock of the Issuer directly held by BX Vine Intermediate Holdco L.P.
|3. BCP VI/BEP II/BEP Holdings Manager L.L.C. is the general partner of BX Vine Intermediate Holdco L.P. The controlling interests of BCP VI/BEP II/BEP Holdings Manager L.L.C. are held by its managing members Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C., Blackstone Energy Management Associates L.L.C. and Blackstone Management Associates VI L.L.C. Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. Blackstone EMA L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Energy Management Associates L.L.C. BMA VI L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Management Associates VI L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is the managing member of each of Blackstone EMA II L.L.C., Blackstone EMA L.L.C. and BMA VI L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P. Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P.
|4. (Continued from Footnote 3) Blackstone Inc. ("Blackstone") is the sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole holder of the Series II preferred stock of Blackstone is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone's senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.
|Remarks:
|BX VINE INTERMEDIATE HOLDCO L.P., By: BCP VI/BEP II/BEP HOLDINGS MANAGER L.L.C., its general partner, By: /s/ Christopher Striano, Name: Christopher Striano, Title: Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Global Finance
|04/29/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
