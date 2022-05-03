5 hours ago
Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities – Form 3

SEC Form 3
FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Moses Robert John
(Last) (First) (Middle)
3001 QUAIL SPRINGS PKWY.
(Street)
OKLAHOMA CITY OK 73134
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
04/29/2022 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GULFPORT ENERGY CORP [ GPOR ]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
SVP, Operations & Drilling
 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Stock 8,345(1) D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Amount represents the number of shares of restricted stock granted under the 2021 Stock Incentive Plan. The shares will vest in three approximately equal annual installments beginning on July 21, 2022.
Remarks:
Exhibit List: Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney
/s/ Patrick Craine as Attorney-in-Fact 05/03/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Know all by these present, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints
each of Patrick Craine and Philip Friesen, individually, the undersigned's true
and lawful attorney-in-fact to:
(1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity
as an officer and/or director of Gulfport Energy Corporation (the "Company"),
Forms 3, 4, and 5 (including amendments thereto) in accordance with Section
16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and the rules
thereunder, and any other forms or reports the undersigned may be required to
file in connection with the undersigned's ownership, acquisition, or disposition
of securities of the Company;
(2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that
may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5,
complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, file such Form with
the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or
similar authority, and provide a copy as required by law or advisable to such
persons as such attorney-in-fact deems appropriate; and
(3) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the
foregoing that, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to,
in the best interest of, or legally required of the undersigned, it being
understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the
undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall
contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such
attorney-in-fact's discretion.
The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and
authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite,
necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers
herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or
could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation,
hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such
attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be
done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein
granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, and
their substitutes, in serving in such capacity at the request of the
undersigned, are not assuming (nor is the Company nor any of its affiliates
assuming) any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of
the Exchange Act.
The undersigned agrees that each such attorney-in-fact may rely entirely on
information furnished orally or in writing by or at the direction of the
undersigned to such attorney-in-fact. The undersigned also agrees to indemnify
and hold harmless the Company and its affiliates and each such attorney-in-fact
against any losses, claims, damages or liabilities (or actions in these
respects) that arise out of or are based upon any untrue statements or omissions
of necessary facts in the information provided by or at the direction of the
undersigned, or upon the lack of timeliness in the delivery of information by or
at the direction of the undersigned, to that attorney-in fact for purposes of
executing, acknowledging, delivering or filing any Form 3, 4 or 5 (including any
amendment thereto) and agrees to reimburse the Company and its affiliates and
such attorney-in-fact on demand for any legal or other expenses reasonably
incurred in connection with investigating or defending against any such loss,
claim, damage, liability or action.
This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the
undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the
undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company
unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the
foregoing attorneys-in-fact.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be
executed as of the date written below.

RJ Moses
Aka Robert John Moses


August 3, 2021
Date
