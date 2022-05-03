Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities – Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* Moses Robert John (Last) (First) (Middle) 3001 QUAIL SPRINGS PKWY. (Street) OKLAHOMA CITY OK 73134 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)

04/29/2022 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GULFPORT ENERGY CORP [ GPOR ] 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) Director 10% Owner X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) SVP, Operations & Drilling 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5) Common Stock 8,345 D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

POWER OF ATTORNEY Know all by these present, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Patrick Craine and Philip Friesen, individually, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to: (1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Gulfport Energy Corporation (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 (including amendments thereto) in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and the rules thereunder, and any other forms or reports the undersigned may be required to file in connection with the undersigned's ownership, acquisition, or disposition of securities of the Company; (2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, file such Form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority, and provide a copy as required by law or advisable to such persons as such attorney-in-fact deems appropriate; and (3) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required of the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion. The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, and their substitutes, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming (nor is the Company nor any of its affiliates assuming) any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act. The undersigned agrees that each such attorney-in-fact may rely entirely on information furnished orally or in writing by or at the direction of the undersigned to such attorney-in-fact. The undersigned also agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company and its affiliates and each such attorney-in-fact against any losses, claims, damages or liabilities (or actions in these respects) that arise out of or are based upon any untrue statements or omissions of necessary facts in the information provided by or at the direction of the undersigned, or upon the lack of timeliness in the delivery of information by or at the direction of the undersigned, to that attorney-in fact for purposes of executing, acknowledging, delivering or filing any Form 3, 4 or 5 (including any amendment thereto) and agrees to reimburse the Company and its affiliates and such attorney-in-fact on demand for any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred in connection with investigating or defending against any such loss, claim, damage, liability or action. This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of the date written below. RJ Moses Aka Robert John Moses August 3, 2021 Date

