Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities – Form 3

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 3
FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Murray Katherine
(Last) (First) (Middle)
6316 WINDFERN ROAD
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77040
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
05/19/2022 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CORE LABORATORIES N V [ CLB ]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Shares 0 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Shares (1) (1) Common Shares 5,485 0.00 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. The Restricted Shares were granted to Ms. Murray upon her election to the Board of Supervisory Directors of Core Laboratories N.V., as part of the annual grant given to all non-executive directors on April 1, 2022, and will vest, without performance criteria, on April 1, 2023, at the end of a one-year vesting period from the date of the original non-executive directors' grant, subject to the terms of issuance.
Remarks:
/s/ Mark D. Tattoli, Attorney-in-fact 05/27/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
										Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

       Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and
appoints each of Christopher S. Hill, Mark D. Tattoli, and Jonathan A.
Sprague,either of them signing singly, and with full power of substitution, the
undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

       (1)    prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the
undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents
necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned
to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;

       (2)    execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's
capacity as an officer and/or director of Core Laboratories N.V. (the
"Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;

       (3)    do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the
undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such
Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and
timely file such form with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority;
and

       (4)    take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with
the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit
to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being
understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the
undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall
contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such
attorney-in-fact's discretion.

       The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power
and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever
requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights
and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the
undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of
substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such
attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall
lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the
rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the
foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the
undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the
undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934.

       This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the
undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the
undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company,
unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the
foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

       IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have caused this Power of Attorney to
be executed as of this 25th day of May, 2022.


 /s/ Katherine Murray
Katherine Murray
