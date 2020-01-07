Innowatts Integrates With EC Infosystems to Extend Offerings Across Energy Markets
Energy analytics pioneer, Innowatts,
announced today that it has entered into an integration agreement with EC
Infosystems (ECI), the largest and most widely used electronic data
interchange (EDI) and Billing/CIS service provider in the United States.
The collaboration will harness synergies between ECI’s EDI and
Billing/CIS offerings, which facilitate transactions for more than 300
retail energy providers and utility companies across 23 deregulated U.S.
states, and Innowatts’ eUtility platform, which combines data
intelligence from energy providers’ existing customers with powerful
machine learning insights gleaned from more than 23 million smart
meters. Combined, the eUtility and ECI platforms will provide utilities
and retail energy providers unparalleled real-time insights into their
entire energy ecosystem, allowing them to monitor changes proactively
and allocate energy supplies more cost-effectively, reducing financial
and operating risks.
“Integrating with ECI will help us not only reduce time to market for
our existing joint customers but also enable all energy players across
the deregulated marketplace to quickly optimize energy costs and empower
their consumers with personalized products and services,” explains
Innowatts CEO Sid Sachdeva. “This is a big step forward for energy
companies that want to use hard data to boost their performance and to
deliver cheaper, more reliable energy to their customers.”
With more than 20 years of industry experience, ECI facilitates EDI and
Billing/CIS transactions for over 6 million meters per month, automating
and streamlining market-data file transactions between deregulated
utilities and their energy suppliers and trading partners, while
ensuring compliance with national and market-specific standards.
That dovetails with Innowatts’ focus on delivering actionable,
data-driven intelligence to energy providers and using cutting-edge
technology to provide reliable and accurate energy demand forecasts,
boosting reliability and reducing operating costs. Both Innowatts and
ECI already serve many of the same customers in Texas and other
deregulated U.S. energy markets, and the companies continue to actively
pursue areas of collaboration which will deliver additional value and
mission-critical insights to utilities and energy providers.
“ECI has enjoyed our close working relationship with Innowatts, which
has pioneered an advanced and comprehensive smart meter-enabled energy
intelligence,” says EC Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo.
“We look forward to deepening our integration in the future as more
players enter the deregulated energy market.”
About EC Infosystems
EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS)
of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer
Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the
deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and
Europe. The company's sophisticated software platform is user friendly,
improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with
a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com
About Innowatts
Innowatts is a leading provider of AMI-enabled predictive analytics and
AI-based solutions for utilities, energy retailers and smart energy
communities. To date, the Innowatts eUtility™ technology platform has
provided nearly 23 million energy consumers and their energy providers
with access to lower energy costs and more reliable and personalized
energy experience. Innowatts is backed by Energy Impact Partners, Shell
Ventures, Iberdrola (Spain), EEI (Japan), Evergy Ventures, and Veronorte
(Colombia). For more information, please visit www.innowatts.com
