9 mins ago
Lonestar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results: Operational Momentum Is Accelerating
39 mins ago
U.S. calls on OPEC and its allies to pump more oil
1 hour ago
Baytex to Present at Enercom’s the Oil and Gas Conference
2 hours ago
Oil drops below $70 as U.S. urges OPEC+ to pump more
2 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 0.4 million barrels
20 hours ago
EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® brings a broad group of public and private energy companies, energy analysts, industry leaders and investors to Denver, Aug. 15-18, 2021

InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Highlighted by Record Production and Increased Production and Funds Flow Guidance

