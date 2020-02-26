Inseego Enhances Public Safety With New LTE Emergency Call Box Solution

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its Skyus™ 300 LTE gateway will provide the high-performance cellular connectivity for a new Emergency Call Box solution. This turnkey call station combines the Skyus LTE gateway with the Code Blue® Centry® Help Point® and the Solis Energy power system in one bundled solution that can be deployed quickly and easily to improve public safety in areas where landline connections don’t reach, like parking lots, college campuses, transit stations, airports and city parks.

“We’re proud to join forces with Code Blue and Solis Energy to provide this end-to-end solution for municipalities, universities, hospitals, property managers and others who need to safeguard their premises,” said Inseego EVP of IoT & Mobile Solutions Ashish Sharma. “With strong RF performance, industrial-grade design and flexible connectivity, our Skyus 300 gateways answer the call for fast, reliable communications almost anywhere.”

“This all-in-one solution — hardware, software, power and network connectivity — instantly provides a much safer environment,” said Code Blue Director of Enterprise Solutions John Plooster. “Wherever you may be, this visible, accessible call box makes you feel more secure, knowing you can reach dispatch centers and first responders at the touch of a button.”

“When three respected leaders in their fields come together to create a solution, great things happen,” said Solis Energy CEO Robert Reynolds. “We are pleased to be partnering with Inseego and Code Blue to supply the critical power components necessary to deliver one of the most reliable emergency call boxes on the market.”

The LTE Emergency Call Box is now available through Connected Solutions Group, a leading Verizon Elite Partner and VAR.

“Despite the proliferation of smartphones today, we receive many requests for this kind of system from cities, parks and other facilities that want improve security and reduce liability,” said Michael Pittman, President of Connected Solutions Group. “We’re proud to provide this complete, easy-to-deploy solution, including pre-configuration, delivery, installation and ongoing support.”

The LTE Emergency Call Box delivers both voice and video feeds over a high-speed cellular network, connecting callers in distress to dispatch centers and first responders.

Features

Industrial IP64 wireless gateway

Verizon 4G LTE cellular network

Secure, VPN-based full duplex emergency communication system

Fixed IP color camera

Ring-lit piezoelectric buttons

Up to 6 hours of battery backup time

Heavy-duty, lockable NEMA enclosure

Kitted and tested for fast and easy deployment

Options

Solar power systems

Inseego ® IoT Connect remote device management

IoT Connect remote device management Installation & support

To learn more about the LTE Emergency Call Box or other Inseego IoT solutions, please contact [email protected].

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

About Code Blue

For more than 30 years, Code Blue Corporation has been the industry leading manufacturer of durable emergency communication solutions. The pioneer in developing and producing vandal-resistant Blue Light Emergency Phones at thousands of education, corporate, hospital, airport and municipal locations around the world, Code Blue’s expansion includes the innovation of advanced public address and mass notification systems to provide a complete end-to-end solution.

About Solis Energy

Solis Energy, Inc. is a manufacturer of outdoor power systems for the industrial automation and control, transportation, telecommunication, security, and government markets. Our products include solar generators, outdoor battery backup systems, and a suite of power management components including PoE injectors, DC to DC converters, and remote monitoring equipment. More than just solar, Solis Energy’s field-tested reliability and cost-effective solutions are what our customers depend on for their power needs. When the going gets tough, so do we: Solis Energy products are made to last, and installations can be found on all habitable continents and climates ranging from mild to harsh, ensuring that critical energy is running to your systems even in the most extreme conditions. For over ten years Solis Energy has committed to developing innovative, reliable products that provide our customers flexible solutions to take control of their outdoor power requirements.

About Connected Solutions Group

Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) is a Richmond, Virginia-based leading VAR and wireless hardware deployment company. By bridging the wide gaps between development and deployment of M2M and iOT projects, CSG has created a true turnkey solution allowing customers to focus on building their applications while we design and implement cost-effective hardware to execute them efficiently. With services including MDM installation and support, custom programming, device staging and kitting, nationwide installation, and device activations, swaps and upgrades, CSG acts as the purchasing, fulfillment and installation team for our clients. Learn more at http://www.connectedsolutionsgroup.net.

