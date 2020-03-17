Insights into the Global Top Drive System Market to 2028 - Featuring Warrior Manufacturing Services, Triten and Tianyi Petroleum Equipment Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Top Drive System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Top Drive System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in emerging technologies for the extraction of natural resources, increasing demand for drilling rigs, and growing drilling activities in offshore oil & gas reserves.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in Emerging Technologies for the Extraction of Natural Resources

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Drilling Rigs

3.1.3 Growing Drilling Activities in Offshore Oil & Gas Reserves

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Top Drive System Market, By Type

4.1 Electric Top Drive

4.1.1 Portable electric

4.1.2 Fixed Electric

4.2 Hydraulic Top Drive

4.2.1 Portable Hydraulic

4.2.2 Fixed Hydraulic

5 Top Drive System Market, By Application

5.1 Semisubmersible

5.2 Jackup Rig

5.3 Drillship

6 Top Drive System Market, By End-User

6.1 Offshore

6.2 Onshore

7 Top Drive System Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Warrior Manufacturing Services Limited

9.2 Triten Corp.

9.3 Tianyi Petroleum Equipment Company

9.4 Tesco Corporation

9.5 Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB (SKF)

9.6 Petro Rigs, Inc

9.7 National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

9.8 Nabors Industries Ltd.

9.9 JEREH INTERNATIONAL

9.10 Honghua Group Limited

9.11 GDS International, LLC

9.12 ESTec Oilfield Inc.

9.13 Command Drilling Technologies Ltd

9.14 Canrig Drilling Technology Limited

9.15 Canadian Rig Ltd.

9.16 Cameron International Corporation

9.17 Bournedrill Pty Ltd

9.18 Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems

9.19 Axon Energy Products

9.20 Aker Solutions

