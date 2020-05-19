May 19, 2020 - 9:31 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Insights into the US Oilfield Equipment Rental Industry to 2025 - Identify Drivers & Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, by Equipment Type (Drilling Equipment, Pressure & Flow Control Equipment, Other Equipment), by Application (Onshore v/s Offshore), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market is estimated to stand at $ 4.32 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 5.37 billion by 2025. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the rising demand for oil & gas coupled with increasing focus on unconventional reserves such as shale gas, tight gas, CBM, heavy crude, among others. Furthermore, increasing expenditure on E&P and drilling activities is anticipated to foster the growth of the market during forecast years. Additionally, technological innovations and digitalization in the oil & gas industry is further expected to propel the market over the next few years. The United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market is segmented based on equipment type, application, and region. Based on equipment type, the market can be fragmented into drilling equipment, pressure & flow control equipment and others. The drilling equipment segment accounted for around 50% of the market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during forecast period as well. In terms of application, the United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market is categorized into onshore & offshore, among which the onshore segment is expected to dominate the market until 2025. In terms of regional segmentation, the United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market is categorized in South-East, Mid-West, West, North-East and South-West regions. Out of these, South-West region is expected to hold its dominance in the United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market due to presence of a large number of oil reserves and oil production rate in the region. Companies Mentioned Halliburton Company

Basic Energy Services, Inc. Objective of the Study: To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market based on equipment type, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Outlook 5.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.1.1. By Value 5.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.2.1. By Equipment Type (Drilling Equipment, Pressure & Flow Control Equipment, Others) 5.2.2. By Application (Onshore v/s Offshore) 5.2.3. By Region 5.2.4. By Company (2019) 5.3. Product Market Map 6. South-West United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Outlook 6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value 6.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.2.1. By Equipment Type 6.2.2. By Application 7. Mid-West United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Outlook 7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.2.1. By Equipment Type 7.2.2. By Application 8. West United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Outlook 8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value 8.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.2.1. By Equipment Type 8.2.2. By Application 9. South-East United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Outlook 9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value 9.2. Market Share & Forecast 9.2.1. By Equipment Type 9.2.2. By Application 10. North-East United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Outlook 10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Value 10.2. Market Share & Forecast 10.2.1. By Equipment Type 10.2.2. By Application 11. Market Dynamics 11.1. Drivers 11.2. Challenges 12. Market Trends & Developments 13. Competitive Landscape 13.1. Competition Outlook 13.2. Company Profiles 14. Strategic Recommendations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fn9h7r View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005625/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





