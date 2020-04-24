Insights on the US Piezoelectric Devices Industry to 2025 - Extensive Profiles and Recent Developments of Key Market Players

Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Piezoelectric Devices Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US piezoelectric devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period. Well established electronic industry and emerging demand for electric vehicles in the country is supporting the market dominance of the US in piezoelectric devices. Additionally, electronic components are widely used in renewable energy storage devices. Piezoelectric devices are being tested to harness the electric energy from the kinetic energy of winds and waves. Some of the electronic devices based on renewable energy are solar chargers for smartphones and landlines, charging devices for marine equipment and others.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the US remains one of the largest growing markets for renewable energy storage devices. Government policies are also favoring the market for renewable energy storage devices in order to transform the electronics industry towards green technology. Owing to energy-efficient and sensor-enabled products, the demand for piezoelectric devices has been growing in the region. According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, the US is one of the leading markets for electric vehicle sales. Companies are also diversifying their manufacturing facilities towards the electric vehicle segment. Thus, the significant growth in the electric vehicle market is estimated to deliver promising growth in the application of piezoelectric devices in the automotive industry. This in turn, is augmenting the market growth for piezoelectric devices.



Key players in the market include CTS Corp., CeramTec Holding GmbH, and Harris Corp. To survive in the market, the market players are adopting several strategies, such as product launches, geographical expansion, and partnerships and collaborations. This enables the company to increase its competitiveness and attract significant share in the market. For instance, in June 2018, CTS Corp. unveiled the development of 5x5mm piezoelectric multilayer plates. These new plates would find its applications in place of fast positioning, pulse generation and active vibration damping.



Research Methodology



The market study of the US piezoelectric devices market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity in the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report provides in-depth analysis on market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. It will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the US piezoelectric devices market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regulations and other government policies impacting the US piezoelectric devices market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US piezoelectric devices market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Piezoelectric Devices Market by Application

5.1.1. Aerospace

5.1.2. Automotive

5.1.3. Healthcare

5.1.4. Industrial and Manufacturing

5.1.5. Communication

5.1.6. Military and Defense

5.1.7. Others

5.2. US Piezoelectric Devices Market by Material

5.2.1. Naturally Occurring Crystal

5.2.2. Synthetic Derived Material

5.2.3. Ceramics

5.2.4. Polymer

5.2.5. Composite

5.3. US Piezoelectric Devices Market by Product

5.3.1. Actuators

5.3.2. Longitudinal Actuators

5.3.3. Acoustic Devices

5.3.4. Motors

5.3.5. Transducers

5.3.6. Generators

5.3.7. Resonators

5.3.8. Sensors



6. Company Profiles

6.1. APC International, Ltd.

6.2. CeramTec GmbH

6.3. CTS Corp.

6.4. Harris Corp.

6.5. Kinetic Ceramics, Inc.

6.6. Mad City Labs, Inc.

6.7. Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc.

6.8. US Eurotek, Inc.

6.9. Vesper Technologies Inc

6.10. Wireless Sensor Solutions LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdcf4x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900