Insights on the Worldwide Refinery Catalyst Industry to 2024 – Key Market Trends & Growth Drivers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

 April 27, 2020
DUBLIN

The "Global Refinery Catalyst Market - Procurement Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Refinery catalysts are chemical substances that are predominantly used in petroleum refineries. They help to alter the rate of chemical reactions and enhance the quality of gasoline products (transforming into clean fuel) produced through processes such as fluid catalytic cracking and hydro-processing. The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the global shift of buyers to ultra-low sulfur diesel from the conventional diesel due to governmental pressure on refineries to limit sulfur content to 0.5% by 2020 in fuels. This is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for highly active refinery catalysts.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Refinery Catalyst Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report, Global Refinery Catalyst Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the market dynamics?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What are the category growth drivers?
  • What are the constraints on category growth?
  • Who are the suppliers in this market?
  • What are the demand-supply shifts?
  • What are the major category requirements?
  • What are the procurement best practices in this market?

The following companies as the key suppliers in the Global Refinery Catalyst Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Clariant International Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Global category spend
  • Category spend growth
  • Spend segmentation by region
  • Regional spend dynamics
  • Regional influence on global spend
  • Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

3. CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS

  • Pricing outlook
  • Supplier cost structure
  • Outlook for input costs
  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Overview of pricing models
  • Comparison of pricing models
  • Supply chain margins
  • Cost drivers: Impact on pricing
  • Volume drivers: Impact on pricing

4. COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES

  • Supplier-side levers
  • Buyer-side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

5. BEST PRACTICES

  • Innovation and success stories
  • Procurement excellence best practices
  • Procurement best practices
  • Sustainability practices
  • Sustainability best practices

6. CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Buyer power
  • Supplier power
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Buyer ecosystem
  • Supplier ecosystem

7. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY

  • Category management objectives
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs
  • Outsourcing category management activities
  • Risk management

8. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS

  • Procurement organization
  • Category enablers

9. SUPPLIERS SELECTION

  • RFx essentials
  • Supplier selection criteria
  • Service level agreement
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

10. SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE

  • Overview
  • Supplier positioning
  • Profile: Clariant International Ltd.
  • Profile: Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • Profile: Akzo Nobel NV
  • Profile: BASF SE
  • Profile: Exxon Mobil Corp.
  • Profile: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

11. US MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Category spend in the US
  • Pricing outlook
  • Supplier cost structure in the US
  • Margins of suppliers in the US
  • Category cost drivers
  • Category volume drivers
  • Overview of best practices in the US
  • Procurement best practices in the US
  • US supply market overview
  • Supplier positioning for the US
  • Regional category risks

12. CATEGORY DEFINITION

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map

13. APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

  • Clariant International Ltd
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • Akzo Nobel NV
  • BASF SE
  • Exxon Mobil Corp
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dyha0

