Insights on the Worldwide Refinery Catalyst Industry to 2024 - Key Market Trends & Growth Drivers - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Global Refinery Catalyst Market - Procurement Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Refinery catalysts are chemical substances that are predominantly used in petroleum refineries. They help to alter the rate of chemical reactions and enhance the quality of gasoline products (transforming into clean fuel) produced through processes such as fluid catalytic cracking and hydro-processing. The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the global shift of buyers to ultra-low sulfur diesel from the conventional diesel due to governmental pressure on refineries to limit sulfur content to 0.5% by 2020 in fuels. This is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for highly active refinery catalysts. The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Refinery Catalyst Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices. The report, Global Refinery Catalyst Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend. Key questions answered in this report What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers?

What are the constraints on category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this market? The following companies as the key suppliers in the Global Refinery Catalyst Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Clariant International Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC. Key Topics Covered: 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2. MARKET INSIGHTS Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers 3. CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers: Impact on pricing

Volume drivers: Impact on pricing 4. COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies 5. BEST PRACTICES Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Sustainability best practices 6. CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem 7. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management 8. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS Procurement organization

Category enablers 9. SUPPLIERS SELECTION RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics 10. SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE Overview

Supplier positioning

Profile: Clariant International Ltd.

Profile: Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Profile: Akzo Nobel NV

Profile: BASF SE

Profile: Exxon Mobil Corp.

Profile: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC 11. US MARKET INSIGHTS Category spend in the US

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Supplier positioning for the US

Regional category risks 12. CATEGORY DEFINITION Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map 13. APPENDIX Companies Mentioned Clariant International Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corp

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dyha0 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005485/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





