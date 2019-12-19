Integrated Global Services (IGS), announces two industry leaders added to the IGS team.

Integrated Global Services

Integrated Global Services (IGS), the industry leader in surface solutions for mission critical equipment, is pleased to announce the hiring of two industry leaders – Tim Miller and Dauren Turebayev.

Tim Miller, IGS Executive Director for the Republic of Kazakhstan and Senior Advisor – Global Upstream Operations, is responsible for providing the strategic vision, guidance and direction for Kazakhstan operations and supporting IGS’s global growth initiatives, particularly in upstream Oil and Gas.

Tim has over 38 years of global Oil and Gas industry experience. Most recently, Tim served as Managing Director for Chevron’s Eurasia Business Unit. During his time at Chevron, he also served as Senior Vice President – Chevron Indonesia, Brazil Country Manager, and Global Upstream Management Sponsor. In addition, Tim spent 5 years as General Director for Tengizchevroil (TCO) in Kazakhstan, where he became intimately familiar with IGS’s solutions for process vessels and the tremendous value high velocity thermal spray offers O&G customers. Tim now splits his time between Dallas, Texas, USA, and Atyrau, Kazakhstan.

Dauren Turebayev, Country Manager – Kazakhstan is responsible for providing tactical guidance, partnership/local client management, and on-the-ground direction for IGS Kazakhstan and nearby regional operations. Dauren joins IGS from TCO, where he held the titles of Deputy General Manager, OE Planning & Performance Manager and most recently, Construction Manager. In addition to his thirteen years of industry experience, Dauren has a Master of Technology in Automation and Control degree, which he earned from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil & Gas.

Dauren is based in Atyrau, Kazakhstan and works closely with IGS operations and Tim Miller, who will continue to guide project execution and manage key Western client relationships in Kazakhstan. Tim commented: “When it comes to critical equipment maintenance during a shutdown, we need someone that can come in, do their work reliably, do it safely, button things up and perform work that consistently shows integrity. That is what IGS has done for many, many years at TCO and other major facilities globally, and continues to do each year in turnarounds in this region and around the world. I am looking forward to facilitating IGS’s further expansion, which will benefit all asset owners and operators who require reliable solutions for their corrosion problems.”

IGS continues to rapidly expand its global footprint through collaboration with Major Oil and Gas stakeholders. Welcoming two industry leaders with a wealth of first-hand experience in mission critical asset corrosion mitigation helps IGS maintain first-class service and unmatched reliability.