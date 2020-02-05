Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2020 Statistics; ADV +27% y/y, OI +11% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported January 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

Highlights include:

Average daily volume (ADV) up 27% y/y; record total futures open interest (OI) of 45.8M lots reached on January 30, 2020; total January OI up 11% y/y

Energy: Record total energy ADV up 29% y/y; record energy futures OI of 29.9M lots reached on January 30, 2020; total energy OI up 12% y/y Record oil ADV up 41% y/y; record oil futures OI of 8.7M lots reached on January 30, 2020; total oil OI up 9% y/y Brent ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 10% y/y Record gasoil ADV up 52% y/y Record other crude & refined products ADV up 33% y/y; record OI of 5.8M lots reached on January 30, 2020; OI up 14% y/y Record heating oil ADV up 538% y/y; OI up 33% y/y Record European natural gas ADV up 117% y/y; record OI of 3.3M lots reached on January 24, 2020; OI up 60% y/y



Agriculture & Metals Ags & metals ADV up 30% y/y; record OI of 4.6M lots, up 14% y/y Sugar ADV up 44% y/y; record sugar futures OI of 1.3M lots; total sugar OI up 21% y/y Coffee ADV up 12% y/y Cocoa ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 18% y/y Cotton ADV up 30% y/y



Equities & Interest Rates Sterling ADV up 72% y/y; record Sterling futures OI of 4.6M lots reached on January 30, 2020; total Sterling OI up 36% y/y Gilts up 8% y/y MSCI ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 6% y/y Record digital asset ADV of 3,316 lots; record digital asset OI of 1,356 lots



About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key information Documents (KIDS)”.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005228/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020