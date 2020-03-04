Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record February Volumes; ADV +39% y/y, OI +14% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported February 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

Highlights include:

Record futures & options average daily volume (ADV) of 7.6M lots, up 39% y/y; record futures open interest (OI) of 46.7M lots reached on February 25, 2020; total February OI up 14% y/y

Record energy ADV of 3.9M lots, up 54% y/y; record energy futures OI of 30.8M lots reached on February 25, 2020; total February OI up 19% y/y Record oil ADV up 68% y/y; Record oil OI of 13.5M lots reached on February 24, 2020; February OI up 16% y/y Record Brent ADV up 56% y/y; OI up 18% y/y Gasoil ADV up 51% y/y Record other crude & refined products ADV up 70% y/y; record OI of 6.4M lots reached on February 27, 2020; February OI up 25% y/y Record heating oil ADV up 666% y/y European natural gas ADV up 83% y/y; record OI of 3.5M lots reached on February 21, 2020; February OI up 72% y/y North American natural gas ADV up 26% y/y; record futures OI of 14.9M lots reached on February 25, 2020; total February OI up 18% y/y



Record agriculture & metals ADV of 655k lots, up 26% y/y; record ags & metals OI of 4.7M lots reached on February 6, 2020; February OI up 19% y/y Record sugar ADV up 45% y/y; record Sugar futures OI of 1.4M lots reached on February 14, 2020; total February OI up 32% y/y Coffee ADV up 16% y/y; OI up 7% y/y Cotton ADV up 26% y/y



Equities & Interest Rates Sterling ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 33% y/y Euribor ADV up 25% y/y Gilts up 7% y/y MSCI ADV up 76% y/y; OI up 4% y/y FTSE ADV up 31% y/y NYSE cash equities ADV up 34% y/y Record NYSE equity options ADV up 55% y/y



