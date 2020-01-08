Intersolar North America Announces New Events for This Year’s Expo Floor

Now on the agenda: The industry’s first live installer competition, interactive “theaters,” and a 360-degree insight roundtable

Intersolar North America (#isna2020), the first major solar and energy storage event of 2020, today announced a lineup of interactive, industry-specific events scheduled to take place on the floor of the San Diego Convention Center expo hall. There, the events are accessible to all attendees, supporting the industry’s entrepreneurs and startups while demonstrating #isna2020’s commitment to relevant programming and engaging educational content. Registration for the industry event on February 4-6 is now open.

“Intersolar North America has long been the solar industry’s go-to source for market trends, innovation, and networking,” said Wes Doane, Event Director of Intersolar North America. “As its new event organizers, we felt it critical to deliver the exceptional educational content attendees have come to expect while also introducing new attractions to the exhibition hall and enhancing the overall event experience.”

The new exhibit hall activities include:

Solar Games 2020 – a live installation competition that spotlights talented installer teams by tasking them with building a residential rooftop solar + storage system in front of a live audience in a stadium setting

and theaters, hosted by industry associations (including California Hydrogen Business Council, Solar Energy International, and WRISE) and exhibitors (including Alencon Systems, Everest Solar Systems, and Solahart Industries) An Insight Session developed and moderated by pv magazine that invites industry experts to the stage to discuss timely topics, including the solar + storage industry’s ecological footprint and more

developed and moderated by pv magazine that invites industry experts to the stage to discuss timely topics, including the solar + storage industry’s ecological footprint and more An informative presentation on the Wood Mackenzie special report titled, “Solar + Energy Storage + e-Mobility: Betting on the New Energy Trifecta” by Ravi Manghani, Head of Solar at Wood Mackenzie

Dynamic keynotes in the General Session by David Hochschild, Chairman of the California Energy Commission, and Danny Kennedy, Chief Energy Officer at New Energy Nexus

Free happy hours featuring locally-made beer and wine

With this variety of activities and more than 150 exhibitors spanning solar, energy storage, and e-mobility, there will be no shortage of excitement on the show floor.

“The Solar Games, expo floor theaters, and Insight Session with pv magazine provide the novel and engaging twists that set ISNA apart while increasing value and energy for attendees and exhibitors,” said Doane. “We’re excited to bring this fresh energy and charged atmosphere to the Intersolar North America 2020 exhibit hall.”

With less than 30 days until Intersolar North America kicks off with conference programming and workshops (including multiple NABCEP sessions with the potential to earn up to 9 CEUs), interested solar + energy storage professionals are encouraged to register to secure their access.

About Intersolar North America

Intersolar North America 2020 takes place for February 4-6 at the San Diego Convention Center, and projects 10,000 attendees and 150+ exhibitors. The conference program will feature 24 sessions and 10 educational workshops (including an opportunity to earn up to 9 CEUs to use towards NABCEP board certification or recertification requirements). For more information on Intersolar North America, please visit: www.intersolar.us.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com/

