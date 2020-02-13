Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend

in Press Releases   by
 February 13, 2020 - 8:00 AM EST
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts


Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alliant Energy's Iowa utility, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), has declared dividends for its preferred stock (NASDAQ: IPLDP) shareowners of record on February 28, 2020. The dividends, which are payable on March 16, 2020, are as follows:

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies--Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL)--and of Alliant Energy Resources, Inc. (AER), the parent company of Alliant Energy's non-regulated operations. (PRNewsFoto/ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION)

$0.31875 per share on the 5.1% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interstate-power-and-light-company-declares-preferred-stock-dividend-301004292.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation


Source: PR Newswire (February 13, 2020 - 8:00 AM EST)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice