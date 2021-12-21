Invalid Iqfeed Symbol XEC Trading Report

11 hours ago
U.S. natgas futures edge up on soaring global gas prices
12 hours ago
Gazprom expects dividend on 2021 results at more than 45 rbls/share
13 hours ago
TotalEnergies partners with Oman on low-carbon natural gas projects
14 hours ago
Shell signs gas concession agreement for Block 10 in Oman’s Saih Rawl field
15 hours ago
Norway wealth fund will pressure, not divest from high gas emitters
16 hours ago
Maersk Drilling launches Horizon56 to drive offshore digitalization

