PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Sacramento, Calif., have developed the HBERSS, an electrocution protection garment intended for use by utility linemen and related professionals.

"We wanted to protect electricians working on high-powered equipment, whether that's on land, under water or in space," said the inventors. The HBERSS provides protection for utility linemen and related professionals. It may prevent electrocution accidents and possible deaths. This garment also enables wearers to review schematics and related drawings on jobsites. It also features a communication system that permits workers to speak to each other. The unit offers a single piece, step-in design. It ultimately optimizes safety and productivity on jobsites. It is adaptable for use in a variety of applications.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-647, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-electrocution-protection-garment-sfo-647-300978638.html

SOURCE InventHelp