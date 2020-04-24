Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2020 First Quarter Results
BATON ROUGE, La., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR) (the “Company”), the holding company for Investar Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $3.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
On a non-GAAP basis, core earnings per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.15 compared to $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.46 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Core earnings exclude certain non-operating items including, but not limited to, acquisition expense and gain or loss on the sale of investment securities, net (refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).
Economic Environment
The global COVID-19 pandemic and the public health response to minimize its impact have had severe adverse and disruptive effects on economic, financial market and oil market conditions beginning in the latter part of the first quarter of 2020, which were not anticipated at the beginning of the quarter. In response to the pandemic, during March 2020, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate 150 basis points to 0 to 0.25 percent. Government-mandated closures of businesses and stay-at-home orders have caused steep increases in unemployment and decreases in consumer and business spending. As a result, the U.S. government enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), the largest economic stimulus package in the nation’s history, in an effort to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on consumers and businesses. The Bank has participated as a lender in the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) and U.S. Department of Treasury’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as established by the CARES Act. The PPP was established to provide unsecured low interest rate loans to small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. The loans have a fixed interest rate of 1%, payments of interest and principal are deferred for the first six months, and the loan matures two years from origination. PPP loans are forgiven by the SBA (which makes forgiveness payments directly to the lender) to the extent the borrower uses the proceeds of the loan for certain purposes (primarily to fund payroll costs) during the eight-week period following origination and maintains certain employee and compensation levels. Lenders receive processing fees from the SBA for originating the PPP loans which are based on a percentage of the loan amount.
Investar Holding Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer John D’Angelo said:
“In addition to disrupting the global economy, the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a significant human toll, and our hearts go out to all those affected. During this unprecedented time, we are focused on supporting our personnel, their families and our customers, and have enacted business continuity plans so that we can continue to serve our customers while protecting the well-being of our personnel. Our branches remain open and are offering drive-thru services and limited appointments with appropriate safety measures, along with our existing remote banking options. Our bankers have worked hard to formulate options for customers experiencing personal or business difficulties related to COVID-19 and are prepared to support our communities as long as they need us.
During the first quarter of 2020, we experienced decreased earnings compared to prior quarters. The most significant changes are related to the current state of the economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide stay-at-home orders have been in effect since March 22, 2020 in Louisiana, and since early April in Texas and Alabama. In response to the pandemic and the recessionary market conditions, we recorded an additional $3.5 million provision for loan losses, as well as an $0.8 million decrease in the fair value of our equity securities. We continue to focus on the financial needs of our clients and are providing assistance through payment deferrals and other relief programs, including the SBA Paycheck Protection Program.
While we continue to focus on protecting the safety of our employees, customers, community and shareholders, we are taking steps to position our balance sheet in order to create opportunities for our business in this uncertain economic environment. Our capital levels remain strong, and we continue to focus on the creation of shareholder value. During the quarter, we were successful in lowering our deposit costs and continue to take steps to further reduce deposit costs and transition our deposit mix.
As a community bank, we separate ourselves from others by providing exceptional customer service. This included immediately reaching out to customers, understanding their needs, offering payment deferrals, and assisting with the Paycheck Protection Program. The low interest rate environment has let us take advantage of low rate forward-starting debt swaps as well as offer our customers fixed-to-floating rate swaps. We remain confident that we are taking the necessary steps to position our balance sheet and enhance our capital position to successfully navigate the financial disruption caused by this pandemic.
On February 21, 2020, we completed the acquisition of the Alice and Victoria, Texas branches of PlainsCapital Bank and are excited to welcome the former-PlainsCapital staff and customers to the Investar family. The acquisition of these branches helped grow our balance sheet as we acquired approximately $45.3 million in loans and $37.0 million in deposits.
Although 2020 is presenting unique challenges, we remain committed to long-term shareholder value and providing our customers with exceptional service.”
First Quarter Highlights
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank instituted a 90-day loan deferral program for affected customers. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had placed approximately $55 million, or 3.2% of the total loan portfolio, on the deferral program. As of April 17, 2020, the Company had placed approximately $439 million on the loan deferral program. Eighty-seven percent of the total loans on the deferral program are secured by real estate with loan-to-value ratios averaging 67%.
The Bank recorded an additional $3.5 million in provision for credit losses primarily as a result of the deterioration of market conditions which have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cost of deposits decreased ten basis points to 1.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Net interest margin improved two basis points to 3.46% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 3.44% at December 31, 2019.
On February 21, 2020, the Bank completed its previously announced acquisition and assumption of certain assets, deposits and other liabilities associated with the Alice and Victoria, Texas locations of PlainsCapital Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. In connection with the acquisition, the Bank acquired approximately $45.3 million in loans and approximately $37.0 million in deposits. In addition, the Bank acquired substantially all the fixed assets at the branch locations, and assumed the leases for the branch facilities.
The Company and Bank remain well capitalized with all capital ratios above the regulatory requirements. The total risk-based capital ratio for the Company and Bank was 14.40% and 12.87%, respectively, at March 31, 2020, compared to 15.02% and 13.03%, respectively, at December 31, 2019.
The Company repurchased 326,636 shares of its common stock through its stock repurchase program at an average price of $20.34 during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, leaving 299,698 shares authorized for repurchase under the current stock repurchase plan after the board approved, on March 10, 2020, an additional 300,000 shares for repurchase.
Loans
Total loans were $1.73 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $37.8 million, or 2.2%, compared to December 31, 2019, and an increase of $234.9 million, or 15.7%, compared to March 31, 2019. Excluding the loans acquired from PlainsCapital Bank, or $44.5 million at March 31, 2020, total loans decreased $6.7 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2019. Excluding the loans acquired from Bank of York on November 1, 2019 and PlainsCapital Bank, or $86.2 million at March 31, 2020, total loans increased $190.4 million, or 12.7% compared to March 31, 2019.
We experienced the greatest loan growth in the commercial real estate portfolio for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as we remain focused on relationship banking and growing our commercial loan portfolios.
At March 31, 2020, the Company’s total business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $684.1 million, an increase of $7.9 million, or 1.2%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $676.1 million at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $121.5 million, or 21.6%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $562.6 million at March 31, 2019. The increase in the business lending portfolio, excluding any acquired balances, is mainly attributable to the increased production of our Commercial and Industrial Division.
Consumer loans totaled $28.2 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 4.3%, compared to $29.4 million at December 31, 2019, and a decrease of $12.0 million, or 29.9%, compared to $40.2 million at March 31, 2019. The decrease in consumer loans is mainly attributable to the scheduled paydowns of the indirect auto lending portfolio and is consistent with our business strategy.
The following table sets forth the composition of the total loan portfolio as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).
Linked Quarter Change
Year/Year Change
Percentage of Total Loans
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
3/31/2019
$
%
$
%
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
Mortgage loans on real estate
Construction and development
$
191,597
$
197,797
$
171,483
$
(6,200
)
(3.1
)%
$
20,114
11.7
%
11.1
%
11.5
%
1-4 Family
328,730
321,489
299,061
7,241
2.3
29,669
9.9
19.0
20.0
Multifamily
61,709
60,617
57,487
1,092
1.8
4,222
7.3
3.6
3.9
Farmland
29,373
27,780
24,457
1,593
5.7
4,916
20.1
1.7
1.6
Commercial real estate
Owner-occupied
370,209
352,324
307,108
17,885
5.1
63,101
20.5
21.4
20.5
Nonowner-occupied
406,145
378,736
339,637
27,409
7.2
66,508
19.6
23.5
22.7
Commercial and industrial
313,850
323,786
255,476
(9,936
)
(3.1
)
58,374
22.8
18.1
17.1
Consumer
28,181
29,446
40,210
(1,265
)
(4.3
)
(12,029
)
(29.9
)
1.6
2.7
Total loans
$
1,729,794
$
1,691,975
$
1,494,919
$
37,819
2.2
%
$
234,875
15.7
%
100
%
100
%
As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded during the first quarter, the Bank took proactive, strategic steps to reduce certain exposure in construction and development and commercial and industrial loans, particularly to borrowers in the oil and gas industry, which is reflected in the table above.
Our loan portfolio includes loans to businesses in certain industries that may be more significantly affected by the pandemic than others. These loans, including loans related to oil and gas, food services, hospitality, and entertainment, represent approximately 6% of our total loan portfolio at March 31, 2020, as shown below.
Industry
Percentage of Loan Portfolio
Oil and gas
3.2
%
Food services
1.8
Hospitality
0.4
Entertainment
0.6
Total
6.0
%
Credit Quality
Nonperforming loans were $7.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.3 million compared to $6.3 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $1.6 million compared to $6.0 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. Included in nonperforming loans are acquired loans with a balance of $5.0 million at March 31, 2020, or 66% of nonperforming loans.
The allowance for loan losses was $14.2 million, or 188.4% and 0.82% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at March 31, 2020, compared to $10.7 million, or 171.1% and 0.63%, respectively, at December 31, 2019, and $9.6 million, or 159.9% and 0.64%, respectively, at March 31, 2019.
The provision for loan losses was $3.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $0.7 million and $0.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Additional provision for loan losses of $3.5 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of the deterioration of market conditions which have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we have not yet experienced loan losses directly related to the pandemic, the Company continues to assess the impact the pandemic may have on its loan portfolio to determine the need for additional reserves.
Excluding the impact of the additional provision recorded, the changes in the provision for loan losses compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, are primarily attributable to the changes in incremental loan growth, excluding acquired loan balances, as credit quality and other factors impacting our allowance and related provision were relatively unchanged period over period.
Loan Deferral Program
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company instituted a 90-day loan deferral program for customers who are impacted by the pandemic. As of March 31, 2020, the Company placed approximately $55 million, or 3.2% of the total loan portfolio, on a 90-day deferral plan. As of April 17, 2020, the Company had placed approximately $439 million on the loan deferral program, of which 87% are secured by real estate with loan-to-value ratios averaging 67%. Of the loans participating in the deferral program, 72% have deferrals of principal and interest, 14% have deferrals of principal only, and 14% have deferrals of interest only.
Deposits
Total deposits at March 31, 2020 were $1.73 billion, an increase of $21.1 million, or 1.2%, compared to December 31, 2019, and an increase of $196.0 million, or 12.8%, compared to March 31, 2019. The Company acquired approximately $37.0 million in deposits from PlainsCapital Bank in the first quarter of 2020 and $84.8 million in deposits from Bank of York in the fourth quarter of 2019. The remaining increase compared to March 31, 2019 is due to organic growth. Excluding deposits acquired from PlainsCapital Bank, deposits decreased $15.9 million, or 0.9%, compared to December 31, 2019.
The following table sets forth the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).
Linked Quarter Change
Year/Year Change
Percentage of Total Deposits
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
3/31/2019
$
%
$
%
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
339,379
$
351,905
$
285,811
$
(12,526
)
(3.6
)%
$
53,568
18.7
%
19.6
%
18.6
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
378,787
335,478
333,434
43,309
12.9
45,353
13.6
21.9
21.8
Money market deposit accounts
197,703
198,999
188,373
(1,296
)
(0.7
)
9,330
5.0
11.4
12.3
Savings accounts
118,193
115,324
114,631
2,869
2.5
3,562
3.1
6.9
7.5
Time deposits
694,764
706,000
610,544
(11,236
)
(1.6
)
84,220
13.8
40.2
39.8
Total deposits
$
1,728,826
$
1,707,706
$
1,532,793
$
21,120
1.2
%
$
196,033
12.8
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
As the state of the economy and financial markets deteriorated during the first quarter of 2020 in response to the global pandemic, customers desired increased security of funds and transferred holdings into fully-insured checking accounts, or our Assured Checking product, shown in interest-bearing demand deposits in the table above. A portion of the increase in interest-bearing demand deposits resulted from existing customers moving funds out of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts.
Management also made a strategic decision to either reprice or run-off higher yielding time deposits during the first quarter, which contributed to our decreased cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Net Income
Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $0.6 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 81.8%, compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $3.3 million, or 84.5%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The primary drivers of the decrease in net income are related to the state of the economy and financial markets at March 31, 2020. As discussed above, an additional provision for loan losses of $3.5 million was recorded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and, as shown on the consolidated statement of income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the fair value of equity securities decreased by $0.8 million due to the condition of the financial markets.
The table below shows the Company’s income before the effects of the provision for loan losses, change in the fair value of equity securities and income tax expense.
For the quarter ended
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
3/31/2019
Linked Quarter
Year/Year
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
13,575
$
16,229
$
14,891
$
(2,654
)
$
(1,316
)
Add: Provision for loan losses
3,760
736
265
Noninterest income
1,089
1,575
1,281
(486
)
(192
)
Less: Change in fair value of equity securities
(826
)
121
180
Adjusted noninterest income*
1,915
1,454
1,101
461
814
Total noninterest expense
13,907
13,629
11,303
278
2,604
Income before provision for loan losses, change in the fair value of equity securities and income tax expense*
$
5,343
$
4,790
$
4,954
$
553
$
389
*Non-GAAP measure
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $17.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 2.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $2.2 million, or 14.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 is $0.3 million, $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans. Also included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are interest recoveries of $5,000 and $56,400, respectively, on acquired loans.
The Company’s net interest margin was 3.46% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 3.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 3.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The yield on interest-earning assets was 4.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.77% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 4.81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was driven by a $0.1 million decrease in interest accretion and lower loan yields, as well as an eight basis point decrease in the yield on investment securities.
The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was driven by the improvement in our cost of funds. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was driven by an increase in the cost of funds required to fund the increase in assets with a lower yield.
Exclusive of the interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans, discussed above, as well as interest recoveries of $5,000 and $56,400 in the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, adjusted net interest margin improved two basis points to 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 3.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and decreased compared to 3.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The adjusted yield on interest-earning assets was 4.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.72% for both the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
The cost of deposits decreased ten basis points to 1.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and increased six basis points compared to 1.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 reflects the decrease in rates paid for our interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The increase in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 resulted from the increase in the volume and rates paid for time deposits.
The overall costs of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased seven basis points to 1.62% compared to 1.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and increased three basis points compared to 1.59% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 resulted from both lower cost of deposits and short-term borrowings. The increase in the cost of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 is mainly a result of an increase in the cost of deposits, but is also driven by the increased cost of borrowed funds, including the subordinated debt issued in November 2019, used to finance loan and investment activity.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 30.9%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 15.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 is primarily attributable to the decrease in the fair value of equity securities offset by increases in gain on sale of investment securities and other operating income. Other operating income includes, among other things, credit card and ATM fees, derivative fee income, and income in an equity method investment. There was also an increase in service charges on deposit accounts driven by the Bank’s growth since the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $13.9 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 2.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $2.6 million, or 23.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2019.
The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 is mainly attributable to the $0.2 million increase in data processing and the $0.1 million increases in salaries and employee benefits and professional fees. These increases were offset by a decrease in acquisition expense. The increase in data processing fees compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 is primarily a result of the two additional branches acquired from PlainsCapital Bank and the maintenance of two core systems as we approach the operational conversion in the second quarter of 2020 of the branches acquired from Bank of York on November 1, 2019.
The increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 is primarily attributable to the $1.5 million and $0.6 million increases in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses, respectively. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is mainly attributable to the increased number of employees as a result of our growth, both organically and through acquisition. With the acquisitions of Bank of York and the PlainsCapital Bank branches, which together added four branch locations and related staff, as well as the opening of two de novo branches in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had 335 full-time equivalent employees at March 31, 2020, compared to 280 at March 31, 2019. The increase in other operating expenses is also attributable to the Bank’s acquisition activity and de novo branches discussed above.
Taxes
The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which equates to an effective tax rate of 19.7%, compared to effective tax rates of 20.2% and 19.6% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Management expects the Company’s effective tax rate to approximate 20% in 2020.
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
The Company reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.05 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $0.28 and $0.27 compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.33 and $0.32 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and a decrease of $0.35 compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.40 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
About Investar Holding Corporation
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
